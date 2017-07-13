NINE INCH NAILS To Release ‘Add Violence’ EP Next Week; ‘Less Than’ Song Streaming

NINE INCH NAILS will release a new five-song EP, “Add Violence”, on Friday, July 21.

The collection’s first single, “Less Than”, can be streamed above.

“Add Violence” is the second installment of NINE INCH NAILS’ three-part EP series. The first portion, “Not The Actual Events”, arrived last December.

According to a press release, “Add Violence” finds the band becoming more accessible and impenetrable at the same time. The sonic palette expands significantly from ‘Not The Actual Events’, incorporating elements of beauty into the dark dissonance. The narrative arc linking the three records begins to emerge through the disassociated lyrics and the provocative and clue-filed cover artwork and accompanying physical component.”

Trent Reznor wrote in early June, “Did you know there’s a new top-secret NINE INCH NAILS EP that will be released before the first shows we do this summer? Did you know ‘Not The Actual Events’ was the first part of a related trilogy of EPs that will be released about six to eight months apart? Now you do.”

“Not The Actual Events” was the first new NIN music since 2013’s “Hesitation Marks” album.

“Add Violence” track listing:

01. Less Than

02. The Lovers

03. This Isn’t the Place

04. Not Anymore

05. The Background World

NINE INCH NAILS has four shows scheduled at festivals around the U.S. this summer.