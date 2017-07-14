GARBAGE RELEASES NEW SINGLE “NO HORSES”/NOW TOURING THE U.S. WITH BLONDIE/NEW AUTOBIOGRAPHICAL COFFEE TABLE BOOK THIS IS THE NOISE THAT KEEPS ME AWAKE AVAILABLE NOW

Los Angeles, CA – July 14, 2017 – Garbage today released their new single “No Horses”. The song is available now HERE. All of the band’s profits from sales and streaming of the single will be donated to the International Committee of the Red Cross through the end of 2018.

“‘No Horses’ is basically a dream fueled anxiety attack. A dark imagining of the future in which a presiding regime values only profit and success leaving no room for tiny beautiful things, small gestures and great beasts,” shared Garbage singer Shirley Manson on the song.

Earlier this month, Garbage released their autobiographical coffee table book, THIS IS THE NOISE THAT KEEPS ME AWAKE via Akashic Books. The book includes never before seen photographs of the band as well as pieces written by each of the four band members. Throughout their upcoming tour, Garbage will be visiting a select number of indie record stores and bookstores across the country to sign copies of the book. A complete list of upcoming signings can be found below.

Garbage kicked off their co-headline “Rage & Rapture Tour” with Blondie on July 5th in Saratoga, CA and will be touring the U.S. for the duration of the summer. Both bands along with an opening slot from Sky Ferreira played to a crowd of 17,000 fans this month, selling out LA’s Hollywood Bowl. Support for additional Rage & Rapture tour dates will be provided by John Doe & Exene Cervenka followed by Deap Vally.

Garbage is Shirley Manson, Duke Erikson, Steve Marker and Butch Vig. After forming in Madison, WI, Garbage released their self-titled debut album in 1995. The band’s unique sound and provocative visual aesthetic, inspired massive worldwide attention and success. Their follow up album, Version 2.0, released in 1998, topped charts all over the world and garnered multiple Grammy Award nominations including Album Of The Year. Garbage went on to release two more albums: 2001’s Beautiful Garbage and 2005’s Bleed Like Me, the latter of which earned the band its highest chart position with a No. 4 on the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart. After a 7-year hiatus, the band released their fifth studio album Not Your Kind of People in 2012 on their independent record label, STUNVOLUME. The album was named one of Rolling Stone magazine’s Top 50 Albums of 2012 and was hailed as the “alternative to everything,” by Pitchfork. Garbage has sold over 15 million albums worldwide and performed in over thirty-five countries. In 2015, the band celebrated its 20th anniversary with their SOLD OUT ’20 Years Queer’ world tour and the release of a special 20th anniversary edition of their debut album, re-mastered and featuring previously unreleased material. Last year, Garbage released Strange Little Birds, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums and Alternative Albums chart, and arrived at No. 14 overall on the Billboard 200 chart.