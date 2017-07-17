LAIBACH RELEASE NEW VIDEO FOR “VOR SONNEN-AUFGANG”/NEW ALBUM ALSO SPRACH ZARATHUSTRA OUT NOW/NOVEMBER TOUR ANNOUNCED

“Laibach at their most stentorian and intense…” – The Quietus
“When a band can conjure such bleakness with such power and with so few gestures, it’s seriously impressive.” – The Stranger
“…a sonic masterpiece…a truly mind-altering journey put to record.” – Cryptic Rock
LAIBACH have released the video for “Vor Sonnen-Aufgang,” taken from their latest album Also Sprach Zarathustra, out now on Mute. The video is directed by the German visual artist Michael Saup. Stream the album now.
Laibach will be touring Also Sprach Zarathustra in November this year – starting in Budapest on November 4 with a date in London on November 23. Full details below.
Laibach's infamous North Korean tour (in 2015, on the anniversary of the DPRK's liberation from Japan) is documented in Liberation Day, a film directed by Morten Traavik and described by MOJO as "a humorous, disturbing, illuminating and sometimes moving immersion into an anomalous communist mirror-world …" while Vulture Hound said, "Imagine George Orwell directing Spinal Tap and you're somewhere close to the mark." The film is currently screening at film festivals worldwide including a free showing at Socrates Sculpture Park in New York City on July 19.
film/
The music for Also Sprach Zarathustra was originally composed for a theatrical production of Thus Spoke Zarathustra, based on Friedrich Nietzsche's philosophical novel of the same name. Thus Spoke Zarathustra was directed by Matjaž Berger for the Anton Podbevšek Theatre.
The Museo Reina Sofía in Madrid is currently hosting a retrospective of Laibach art and the NSK. Laibach Kunst 1980 + Neue Slowenische Kunst 1984 – 1992: From Kapital to Capital will run until January 8, 2018. Watch a short film here.
LAIBACH FESTIVAL / SOUND OF MUSIC DATES
July 19 – Cividale del Friuli, Italy – Mittelfest Festival 2017
July 27 – Šibenik, Croatia – Changer Festival
July 29 – Motovun, Croatia – Film Festival
August 16 – Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina – Sarajevo Film Festival
September 21 – Stavanger, Norway –Kapittelfestivalen
ALSO SPRACH ZARATHUSTRA TOUR
November 4 – Budapest, Hungary – A 38
November 5 – Prague, Czech Republic – Palace Akropolis
November 6 – Vienna, Austria – Arena
November 9 – Malmö, Sweden – Moriska Paviljongen
November 10 – Oslo, Norway – Vulcan Arena
November 11 – Stockholm, Sweden – Kraken
November 13 – Helsinki, Finland – Kulttuuritehdas Korjaamo
November 15 – Tallin, Estonia – T.R.Theatre of Estonia
November 16 – Riga, Latvia – Palladium Riga
November 17 – Vilnius, Lithuania – Loftas Club
November 19 – Wroclaw, Poland – Stary Klasztor
November 20 – Berlin, Germany – Kesselhaus
November 21 – Dresden, Germany – Reithalle
November 22 – Bochum, Germany – Christuskirche
November 23 – London, England – O2 Academy Islington
November 24 – Paris, France – Trabendo
Further dates to be added, go to http://www.laibach.org/future-
