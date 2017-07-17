LAIBACH RELEASE NEW VIDEO FOR “VOR SONNEN-AUFGANG”/NEW ALBUM ALSO SPRACH ZARATHUSTRA OUT NOW/NOVEMBER TOUR ANNOUNCED

“Laibach at their most stentorian and intense…” – The Quietus

“When a band can conjure such bleakness with such power and with so few gestures, it’s seriously impressive.” – The Stranger

“…a sonic masterpiece…a truly mind-altering journey put to record.” – Cryptic Rock

LAIBACH have released the video for “Vor Sonnen-Aufgang,” taken from their latest album Also Sprach Zarathustra, out now on Mute. The video is directed by the German visual artist Michael Saup. Stream the album now.

Laibach will be touring Also Sprach Zarathustra in November this year – starting in Budapest on November 4 with a date in London on November 23. Full details below.

Laibach’s infamous North Korean tour (in 2015, on the anniversary of the DPRK’s liberation from Japan) is documented in Liberation Day, a film directed by Morten Traavik and described by MOJO as “a humorous, disturbing, illuminating and sometimes moving immersion into an anomalous communist mirror-world …” while Vulture Hound said, “Imagine George Orwell directing Spinal Tap and you’re somewhere close to the mark.” The film is currently screening at film festivals worldwide including a free showing at Socrates Sculpture Park in New York City on July 19 . For additional screenings and details go to http://www.liberationday. film/



The music for Also Sprach Zarathustra was originally composed for a theatrical production of Thus Spoke Zarathustra , based on Friedrich Nietzsche’s philosophical novel of the same name. Thus Spoke Zarathustra was directed by Matjaž Berger for the Anton Podbevšek Theatre ( APT) in Novo Mesto, Slovenia.



The Museo Reina Sofía in Madrid is currently hosting a retrospective of Laibach art and the NSK. Laibach Kunst 1980 + Neue Slowenische Kunst 1984 – 1992: From Kapital to Capital will run until January 8, 2018 . Watch a short film here.



LAIBACH FESTIVAL / SOUND OF MUSIC DATES

July 19 – Cividale del Friuli, Italy – Mittelfest Festival 2017

July 27 – Šibenik, Croatia – Changer Festival

July 29 – Motovun, Croatia – Film Festival

August 16 – Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina – Sarajevo Film Festival

September 21 – Stavanger, Norway –Kapittelfestivalen



ALSO SPRACH ZARATHUSTRA TOUR

November 4 – Budapest, Hungary – A 38

November 5 – Prague, Czech Republic – Palace Akropolis

November 6 – Vienna, Austria – Arena

November 9 – Malmö, Sweden – Moriska Paviljongen

November 10 – Oslo, Norway – Vulcan Arena

November 11 – Stockholm, Sweden – Kraken

November 13 – Helsinki, Finland – Kulttuuritehdas Korjaamo

November 15 – Tallin, Estonia – T.R.Theatre of Estonia

November 16 – Riga, Latvia – Palladium Riga

November 17 – Vilnius, Lithuania – Loftas Club

November 19 – Wroclaw, Poland – Stary Klasztor

November 20 – Berlin, Germany – Kesselhaus

November 21 – Dresden, Germany – Reithalle

November 22 – Bochum, Germany – Christuskirche

November 23 – London, England – O2 Academy Islington

November 24 – Paris, France – Trabendo



Further dates to be added, go to http://www.laibach.org/future- events/ for full details.