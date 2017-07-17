RITCHIE BLACKMORE Says He Would Be Willing To Play One Last Concert With DEEP PURPLE

Ritchie Blackmore says that he would be willing to reunite with DEEP PURPLE for one final concert.

Blackmore is a co-founder of DEEP PURPLE and wrote many of their most memorable riffs, including “Smoke On The Water”, but he has not played with the group since his 1993 departure.

In a brand new interview with Germany’s Rock N Roll Reporter, Ritchie stated about the prospect of sharing the stage with PURPLE again: “I think if they would be interested, and our schedules aligned, I would be available for one show — for nostalgic reasons. But I don’t think DEEP PURPLE have any interest in that. They have their niche and are not into doing things like that. We are friends and I’ve doing my music for twenty years, and they’re doing their stuff for twenty years. It’s probably not likely [to happen]. Also, their management wouldn’t like it, even if it was for just one show. Their management wouldn’t allow it, I’m sure.”

DEEP PURPLE drummer Ian Paice recently told “The Rock Brigade” podcast that there was “no point” for the band to consider a reunion with Blackmore, explaining that “we have a wonderful feeling within the band, everybody’s very friendly, and all we have to do is go on stage and make the music; there’s no other considerations to worry about. I think Ritchie’s life doesn’t work like that. I think it’s a little more complex. And at this stage of my life, I don’t need cloudy areas. I like it to be clear and crystal and know that it’s gonna be fun. I love Ritchie to death, but I can’t guarantee every day with him is gonna be fun.”



Blackmore was absent from DEEP PURPLE’s induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last year. He later posted a statement on his Facebook page in which he said: “I have my reason for not attending the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony, although I appreciate the award.”

Despite Blackmore being a no-show at last year’s Rock Hall, he was given several shoutouts during the induction speeches of the DEEP PURPLE members in attendance. In addition, METALLICA drummer Lars Ulrich, who inducted DEEP PURPLE into the institution, praised “Ritchie fucking Blackmore” for one of the most memorable guitar riffs of all time on “Smoke On The Water”.