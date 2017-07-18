Gene Loves Jezebel – Dance Underwater (Westworld Recordings)

review by Alex Zander

With Jay Aston’s first new studio album in 14 years GLJ recapture what they had on their last release that appealed to me “Kiss of Life” which was released in 1990 on Geffen. Now in 2017 their trademark Pop-Punk-Goth hybrid sound which put them on the map with the singles “Desire” and “Gorgeous” is as it was with “Kiss of Life” and remains catchy but is even more pop friendly melodic and dare I say radio friendly (hint, hint, XRT) with a dash of subtle sizzling guitar work, most evident on “World Gone Crazy”.

From the opening track “Charmed Life (Never Give In)” and followed by “Summertime” the pace is set and the mood of this recording remains constant. For myself there are standout songs such as “How Do You Say Goodbye (To Someone You Love)” and “Cry 4 U” and though this platter doesn’t boast a more guitar heavy single the likes of “Jealous” it doesn’t need to. It’s perfect just the way it is and is a fresh new surprise from a band I had believed went away over a decade ago.

Jay Aston (vocals), James Stevenson (guitars), Pete Rizzo (bass) and Chris Bell (drums) with Peter Walsh producing.

Track Listing:

Charmed Life (Never Give In) Summertime How Do You Say Goodbye (To Someone You Love) IZITME Ain’t It Enough Cry 4 U Flying World Gone Crazy Chase The Sun I Don’t Wanna Dance Underwater

facebook.com/OfficialGeneLovesJezebel

genelovesjezebel.co.uk

Twitter: geneluvsjezebel