Listen To New NINE INCH NAILS Song, ‘This Isn’t The Place’

NINE INCH NAILS will release a new five-song EP titled “Add Violence” on Friday, July 21. The outfit, which consists primarily of founder Trent Reznor and longtime collaborator Atticus Ross, has issued the second track from the set, called “This Isn’t The Place”.

“Add Violence” is the second of three EPs that NINE INCH NAILS is releasing at roughly six-month intervals. The first one, “Not The Actual Events”, came out last December. No release date or title has been announced yet for the third and final EP.

Speaking about the EPs on Beats 1 Radio on Thursday (July 13), Reznor said: “I love the format of an album. I like having forty minutes to ninety minutes to communicate a grand suite of songs that relate to each other and have something to say beyond the single song serving.”

He continued: “But we were thinking about the amount of time it takes to do that and a bit of awareness about what it’s like as a fan with so much choice… We thought it might be interesting to split the record up into three parts that come out and have their own moment of attention — each of which are stylistically a bit different.”



Reznor added that when all three EPs are out, they will tell a “singular story.”

“Add Violence” track listing:

01. Less Than

02. The Lovers

03. This Isn’t The Place

04. Not Anymore

05. The Background World

The last full-length NIN album, “Hesitation Marks”, came out in 2013.

NINE INCH NAILS will begin a string of live shows on July 23 at the FYF Fest in Los Angeles, with Reznor saying that the band’s new live show will be “anti-technology.”