The Dawn of Night on a Gotham Season Four Comic-Con Poster

Dawn of Night is the arc title for the first episodes of Gotham season four.

With the show moving from Mondays to Thursdays this Fall, Gotham is gearing up for fourth season on FOX. Now, we’ve learned the title of the initial season four storyline: Dawn of Night.

Little is known about the upcoming season except that a Harley Quinn-like character is said to play a big role and young Bruce Wayne will be moving further and further toward becoming Batman (which certainly pairs with this new poster and the Dawn of Night subtitle).

Comic-Con International San Diego attendees can get their hands on this Gotham: Dawn of Night poster at the exhibit hall floor’s FOX Booth (#4229). There is also slated to be a Gotham Special Video Presentation and Q&A on Saturday evening.

Gotham stars Ben McKenzie as Detective James Gordon, Donal Logue as Harvey Bullock, David Mazouz as Bruce Wayne, Morena Baccarin as Leslie Thompkins, Sean Pertwee as Alfred, Robin Lord Taylor as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, Erin Richards as Barbara Kean, Camren Bicondova as Selina Kyle/the future Catwoman, Cory Michael Smith as Edward Nygma/the future Riddler, Jessica Lucas as Tabitha Galavan, Chris Chalk as Lucius Fox, Drew Powell as Butch Gilzean, Maggie Geha as the future Poison Ivy, Benedict Samuel as Mad Hatter, and Michael Chiklis as Detective Nathaniel Barnes.