AC/DC: ‘Rock Or Bust: The Official Photographic Tour Book’ Due In October

Rufus Publications has set an October 16 shipping date for the AC/DC book titled “Rock Or Bust: The Official Photographic Tour Book”.

The first official AC/DC book with an introduction by Angus Young, the book covers the full extent of AC/DC’s groundbreaking 2015 world tour supporting the multi-million selling “Rock Or Bust” album, released in 2014.

Starting in Coachella, the “Rock Or Bust” tour has played to millions of fans around the world, setting records for attendance and sell out times. It is also the last tour to feature legendary vocalist Brian Johnson.

Renowned music photographer Ralph Larmann has captured AC/DC throughout this incredible tour, creating an amazing photographic documentary of the band and fans in action.



This 300mm square coffee table book has been produced in conjunction with the band and features an introduction by Angus Young. Printed on 170gsm art paper and with 264 pages in full colour, this coffee table book features hundreds of behind-the-scenes images and live action shots of key dates on the 2015 tour tour, finishing in Australia in December.

If you pre-order now, you can get your name in the back of the book. When you place your order, you will see an area to add your name on the main order page. Please make sure your name is spelt correctly. All names will appear at the back of the book in alphabetical order. If you do not wish your name to appear, please put “No Thanks” in the name box.

After August 18, it will not be possible to have your name in the book (they need to start printing) and the offer price will be revised. The book will also go on public pre-sale at this point.

The official Leather And Metal Edition:

Bound in recycled, black leather with a pewter embossed logo and supplied in a red metal, die-cut slipcase together with 300mm square art prints of AC/DC album covers. Individually numbered and limited to 500 copies.

– A unique AC/DC collectible weighing 6 kilos!

– Normal price £295 plus shipping.

– Pre-order price £275, including free worldwide shipping.

The official Standard Edition:

A large-format, softcover book with matt lamination and spot UV supplied in a presentation black buckram slipcase with foil embossed logo. Printed in color on 170gsm art paper.

– Normal price £95 plus shipping.

– Pre-order price £85, including free worldwide shipping.

The Bundle Editions:

Both versions of the book bundled together at a special price for pre-orders.

– Normal price £390 plus shipping.

– Pre-order price £330, including free worldwide shipping.

Why are the books shipping in October? It takes six weeks to print, bind and put together each edition and they have to allow a month to get people’s names in for the subscriber section of the book. It then takes a while to assemble and pack each edition for sending to customers via their courier service.