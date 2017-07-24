Deep Purple to release A Fire In The Sky anthology

Deep Purple will release a new anthology, “A Fire In The Sky”, on September 8 via Rhino Records.

Available in single and three-disc sets, the package – named after a lyric in the group’s signature song, “Smoke On The Water” – traces the history of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame band from their 1968 debut, “Shades Of Deep Purple”, through to 2013’s “Now What?!.”

The 20-song single-disc version focuses mainly on the band’s singles, including classics like “Smoke On The Water”, “Highway Star”, “Burn” and more.

The three-disc package delivers 40 tracks and includes at least one tune from every one of their first 19 studio albums. The set includes producer Kevin Shirley’s 2010 remix of “Dealer”, and the 2012 stereo mix for an early version of “The Bird Has Flown.”

Both CD packages will be available in North America in September ahead of an international release later in the year.

On November 3, Deep Purple will issue “A Fire In The Sky” as 3-LP set that features 27 songs, including the single-edit version of “Woman From Tokyo”, the US single edit for “Burn”, and the radio edit of “Bad Attitude.”

Deep Purple released their 20th studio album, “inFinite”, in April.

Following a recently-completed trek across Europe, the band will team up with Alice Cooper for North American shows starting in Las Vegas, NV on August 12.

Deep Purple

“A Fire In The Sky” 1CD package

Due: September 8 (North America)

01. Hell To Pay (Radio Edit)

02. Rapture Of The Deep

03. Sun Goes Down

04. Any Fule Kno That

05. Sometimes I Feel Like Screaming (Edit)

06. Bad Attitude (Radio Edit)

07. Knocking At Your Back Door (Single Edit)

08. Perfect Strangers (Single Edit)

09. You Keep On Moving (Single Edit)

10. Soldier Of Fortune

11. Burn (U.S. Single Edit)

12. Woman From Tokyo (Single Edit)

13. Highway Star (U.S. Single Edit)

14. Smoke On The Water (U.S. Single Edit)

15. Fireball

16. Strange Kind Of Woman

17. Child In Time (Part 1)

18. Speed King (U.S. Album Edit)

19. Black Night

20. Hush



Deep Purple

“A Fire In The Sky” 3CD package

Due: September 8 (North America)

Disc One

01. Hell To Pay

02. Vincent Price

03. Wrong Man

04. Rapture Of The Deep

05. Sun Goes Down

06. Any Fule Kno That

07. Sometimes I Feel Like Screaming

08. Vavoom: Ted The Mechanic

09. The Battle Rages On

10. King Of Dreams

11. Call Of The Wild

12. Bad Attitude

13. Knocking At Your Back Door

16. Perfect Strangers

Disc Two

01. You Keep On Moving

02. Dealer (2010 Kevin Shirley Remix)

03. Stormbringer

04. Soldier Of Fortune

05. Mistreated

06. Might Just Take Your Life

07. Burn

08. Rat Bat Blue

09. Woman From Tokyo

10. Space Truckin’

11. Smoke On The Water

12. When A Blind Man Cries

Disc Three

01. Highway Star

02. Demon’s Eye

03. Fireball

04. Strange Kind Of Woman

05. Child In Time

06. Speed King (U.S. Album Edit)

07. Black Night

08. Hallelujah

09. Emmaretta (2012 Stereo Mix)

10. The Bird Has Flown (Early Version – 2012 Stereo Mix)

11. Wring That Neck (a.k.a. Hard Road)

12. Kentucky Woman

13. Mandrake Root

14. Hush