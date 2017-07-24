Deep Purple to release A Fire In The Sky anthology

Deep Purple will release a new anthology, “A Fire In The Sky”, on September 8 via Rhino Records.
Available in single and three-disc sets, the package – named after a lyric in the group’s signature song, “Smoke On The Water” – traces the history of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame band from their 1968 debut, “Shades Of Deep Purple”, through to 2013’s “Now What?!.”
The 20-song single-disc version focuses mainly on the band’s singles, including classics like “Smoke On The Water”, “Highway Star”, “Burn” and more.
The three-disc package delivers 40 tracks and includes at least one tune from every one of their first 19 studio albums. The set includes producer Kevin Shirley’s 2010 remix of “Dealer”, and the 2012 stereo mix for an early version of “The Bird Has Flown.”
Both CD packages will be available in North America in September ahead of an international release later in the year.
On November 3, Deep Purple will issue “A Fire In The Sky” as 3-LP set that features 27 songs, including the single-edit version of “Woman From Tokyo”, the US single edit for “Burn”, and the radio edit of “Bad Attitude.”
Deep Purple released their 20th studio album, “inFinite”, in April.
Following a recently-completed trek across Europe, the band will team up with Alice Cooper for North American shows starting in Las Vegas, NV on August 12.
“A Fire In The Sky” 1CD package
Due: September 8 (North America)
01. Hell To Pay (Radio Edit)
02. Rapture Of The Deep
03. Sun Goes Down
04. Any Fule Kno That
05. Sometimes I Feel Like Screaming (Edit)
06. Bad Attitude (Radio Edit)
07. Knocking At Your Back Door (Single Edit)
08. Perfect Strangers (Single Edit)
09. You Keep On Moving (Single Edit)
10. Soldier Of Fortune
11. Burn (U.S. Single Edit)
12. Woman From Tokyo (Single Edit)
13. Highway Star (U.S. Single Edit)
14. Smoke On The Water (U.S. Single Edit)
15. Fireball
16. Strange Kind Of Woman
17. Child In Time (Part 1)
18. Speed King (U.S. Album Edit)
19. Black Night
20. Hush
“A Fire In The Sky” 3CD package
Due: September 8 (North America)
Disc One
01. Hell To Pay
02. Vincent Price
03. Wrong Man
04. Rapture Of The Deep
05. Sun Goes Down
06. Any Fule Kno That
07. Sometimes I Feel Like Screaming
08. Vavoom: Ted The Mechanic
09. The Battle Rages On
10. King Of Dreams
11. Call Of The Wild
12. Bad Attitude
13. Knocking At Your Back Door
16. Perfect Strangers
Disc Two
01. You Keep On Moving
02. Dealer (2010 Kevin Shirley Remix)
03. Stormbringer
04. Soldier Of Fortune
05. Mistreated
06. Might Just Take Your Life
07. Burn
08. Rat Bat Blue
09. Woman From Tokyo
10. Space Truckin’
11. Smoke On The Water
12. When A Blind Man Cries
Disc Three
01. Highway Star
02. Demon’s Eye
03. Fireball
04. Strange Kind Of Woman
05. Child In Time
06. Speed King (U.S. Album Edit)
07. Black Night
08. Hallelujah
09. Emmaretta (2012 Stereo Mix)
10. The Bird Has Flown (Early Version – 2012 Stereo Mix)
11. Wring That Neck (a.k.a. Hard Road)
12. Kentucky Woman
13. Mandrake Root
14. Hush