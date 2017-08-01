Holly Randall Comes Out with Hot New Podcast: Holly Randall Unfiltered

Suze and Holly Randall

World renowned erotic photographer Holly Randall is now the host of a weekly podcast, Holly Randall Unfiltered that features real talk with legends of the adult industry.



With an honest and humorous outlook on life, Holly Randall Unfiltered strips down the public’s misconceptions about the porn business, and reveals to her audience the real people behind the fantasy.



“My first episode— which is honestly my favorite— is with my parents, and it’s so good because they have an incredible story,” says Holly. “They lived the ‘golden age’ of porn in the 70s, the real ‘Boogie Nights’ era. My mother Suze Randall was the first female staff photographer at Playboy, and my parents were also working for Hustler when Larry Flynt was shot and paralyzed. From orgies, to cocaine binges, to partying with celebrities— they’ve seen it all! My second podcast guest is Lisa Ann, who is easily one of the most famous pornstars in the world, and who’s views on Pornhub (the number one porn site in the world), has recently reached over a billion. It’s an incredibly frank discussion about our lives in the industry, and it will give people a different perspective on the women who work in the porn business.”



New episodes of Holly Randall Unfiltered come out every Wednesday, and it’s available on Itunes, SoundCloud, GooglePlay, and Stitcher. Fans may listen to the podcast here on iTunes: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/holly-randall-unfiltered/id1260471553 and here on Google Play: play.google.com/music/listen#/ps/Imypvxc3caw7zr47x7kro6q6fn4

Holly Randall has one of the biggest social media followings for a producer, she can be found on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/HollyRandall, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/holly.randall, on Instagram at www.Instagram.com/HollyRandall and on her website www.hollyrandall.com.

About Holly Randall:



With an expansive portfolio, numerous media appearances, and a slew of different projects under her belt, Holly Randall is already the best known of the new generation of glamour nude photographers.



The daughter of legendary erotic photographer Suze Randall, Holly started out assisting her mother straight out of a year and a half stint at Brooks Institute of Photography, and has never looked back.



Holly has shot the cover of almost every major men’s magazine including Czech Maxim, Bizarre, Penthouse, Hustler and Club. She is the top producer and casting agent for Playboy Plus, but her client list also includes Penthouse, Adam & Eve, Digital Playground, Brazzers, Twistys, Adult DVD Empire, and many others. Her website hollyrandall.com won the 2014 Xbiz “Best Photo Site” award, and the 2014 Rise Awards for “Site of the Year”.



Holly was the host of Playboy TV’s “Adult Film School” series, a kind of sex fantasy camp where she helps real life couples make their sex tape fantasies come true. The show was immensely popular and ran for three seasons. She was also featured in the Netflix documentary series “Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On” where her episode “Women on Top”, was the only one to be shown at the Sundance film festival. In a recent New York Times article, the director and producer Rashida Jones named Holly one of her favorite female porn directors.



Always expanding her brand and reach, Holly now runs a workshop www.hollyrandallworkshops.com offering classes in nude glamour photography in the Los Angeles area. Every event has sold out in record time.

A World Literature graduate from UCLA, she has written columns for Sex.com, Xbiz, and contributed to a collection of short stories called “Naked Ambition”. Holly has also published four photo books: Erotic Dream Girls, Kinky Lingerie Girls, Kinky Nylons and her latest book Kinky Super Beauties, through international publisher Goliath books that can be ordered through Amazon or found in various adult bookstores.