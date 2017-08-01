PATRICK STONE OF BUDDERSIDE INTERVIEW

Interview by by Alex Zander and Newbomb Turk

photos by Newbomb Turk

Doused in the (street) waters of Los Angeles, California, Budderside are fronted by Patrick Stone, who was with the likes of Quiet Riot, Velvet Revolver and Adler’s Appetite before realizing the ultimate dream of his own band and singing his own songs to the world. Enter Michael The Stoneman Stone on bass, Rich Sacco on drums and Johnny Santoro, (Still Standing, Rock Sugar) on guitar to form a rock-solid band of brothers with instantly unbreakable bonds.

Budderside manager, Todd Singerman of Singerman Entertainment (Motörhead), ensured the band went into Rosewood Strat Studio with producer Paul Inder Kilmister. And the result is a searing-hot, self-titled debut album BUDDERSIDE, which is due for release this summer and will be officially launched with the video for their first single Pain.

Stone’s drive and verve come from a need to make sense of all life’s challenges –politics, sex, philosophy, rage, love, light, sound, senses- and express them all with one unifying current racing through it all – electricity, and Stone is far from encumbered by any perceived limitations of a rock band more than he is empowered by the freedom to explore.

That seeker-spirit sees Budderside go from the thick, thumping, leather-clad rock riffery of The Envelope to the ska-tinted mobility of Ska-Bra which also features Motörhead’s Phil Campbell on guitar. There’s the bendy, grungy intoxication of X-Girlfriend, the big-stage orchestral grandiosity of Can’t Wrap My Head Around You and the thicker, space-fuzzy buzz-riff of Open Relationship… which all serve to say that whatever sonic broadsword Budderside want to swing, they swing with freedom and verve.

Infectious, gritty, contagious and altogether dangerous, Budderside demand your fullest focus and most engaged attention.

Considering my well documented distaste for Joliet, and having to travel to the burbs again from my home in Chicago on a school night, we were pleasantly surprised at how well the management and staff at The Forge, a new venue for live music, accommodated us. They really went out of their way for us from the moment we walked in the doors to prepare for our interview with BUDDERSIDE vocalist Patrick Stone. (Big thanks to FM ENTERTAINMENT owner Frank Mastalerz and Brandon who was heading up security for the evening’s event) While on the topic of accommodating, the singer sent me a text to alert me they were stuck in traffic. Still the interview was on time and Patrick was happy, energetic and very gracious to us from the moment we shook hands and even after when he checked with me to make sure our place on the guest list was taken care of. – AZ

This interview was done in the loft of THE FORGE Concert Venue in Joliet Illinois as LA Guns was starting to sound check for the nights’ performance. The instruments kept getting louder and louder so as we sought out a quieter, more private area of the venue and in true rock and roll fashion, we found that the nearest washroom would have to do……. -Newbomb Turk

Alex Zander – I used to work for Turk at HBO, we became friends because of Motorhead, I got hired and he asked me if I liked Motorhead, so I invited him to a show I was working two weeks after that.

Patrick Stone – Oh sweet

AZ – Its been almost twenty years

PS – When I first got sober I was doing a show on HBO called ‘Deadwood’

AZ – I love that show

PS – I brought it up for Lemmy to be like a guest star and he was a ‘Pinkerton on the finale

AZ – HAHA that’s great there is supposed to be a movie coming out…what did you do on Deadwood?

PS – Well its funny, you start in the background and I had just gotten completely sober from Heroin and speed and everything I was doing for years and all types of cool stuff started to happen right? But it turns out that the writer of that show, David Melch was a recovering addict too and I didn’t know right from wrong about sets and all the things that go into the production of a tv show and all the rules you are supposed to abide by so I was just kind of rubbing elbows with everybody and before I know it, David Melch and I….I didn’t even know it was the creator of the show until later but we started talking about addiction and three or four days later he was inviting me to the raffles they were having and then he throws me in a scene and he was giving me lines for the show and boom,boom,boom and they had all types of people on the show Alice in chains was on, the guys from Anthrax, and that’s how I met Scott Ian and I for the first time and we became friends and we would sit around the Promenade they called it there and everybody would sit between scenes and they would play music together, rock stars all over the place

It was right about here that it was getting uncomfortably loud for what we were attempting to accomplish, the Drums were loud and proud!

PS – One day they said we’d love to have Lemmy on and I said, Hey, I used to roadie for Lemmy and they were like “BRING HIM OUT”!! So I called him right from the set and he said, I would love to do the show, so we went out there and we were there all day

AZ – So you mention addiction, and those stories are true then..you were dealing?

PS – Oh God yeah…it was bad HAHAHAHA

AZ – Its nice that you can talk about that it good to see…we saw you a couple of weeks ago in St Charles at the Arcada and my friend was shooting you; Eden..

PS- Oh yes, she was in the depths of the darkness with us.

AZ – We decided that we really wanted to talk with you, and I know your publicist, Maria (Ferrero

at Adrenaline PR) and Danielle Cerratoso hooked us up.

PS – Oh yes, she is really starting to help us out a lot

AZ So it’s true, that’s first how you met Motorhead, you went on a deal?

PS – Yeah the first time I remember seeing them and I’m not going to mention any names but I was kind of tagging along cause I was addicted and crazy and loved to hang out with whoever had the most ‘Stuff’ and we would frequently go by and see the guys from Motorhead, they were rehearsing at a place, kind of like a storage place over there on Santa Monica and Highland, it was like a starter/ musicians and stuff and you would walk in and there they were rehearsing and I would be like Oh Wow that’s Motorhead, you know..it was so loud and I’d be really quiet and didn’t want to ruffle any feathers but later on I ended up dating somebody that was really close to them and they would frequently come by our house and we became really close friends and then Phil was on the phone one day, hung up and said Oh No, my roadie just backed out, I don’t have a roadie for the upcoming Everything Louder than Everything Else tour and I was like…Ya you do! I’m right here so he took me along with him

Newbomb Turk – What year was that?

PS – I’m not even sure…

AZ – He (NT) has the signature guitar that Phil plays

PS- Which one?

NT – The LAG, signature model

PS – You have THAT guitar???!!!

NT – Not the one Phil plays, its part of the artist series

AZ – He wants to get it signed by Phil Campbell

PS – Oh I was going to say, I used to tune the hell out of that thing everynight!

NT – I hope he is coming to the US soon, all of the dates with his ‘Bastard Sons’ have been in Europe so far

PS – He’s doing really well with his kids, he too is on our record label and Phil plays on our record

AZ – Lemmy’s son produced your album right?

PS – Yes he did

By now it was too overpowering LOUD, Traci Guns was warming up and playing ‘Cant Explain’ by the WHO on his guitar and our search for a quieter spot was underway we ended up in El Bano!

NT – (Inside the bathroom) This is MUCH better for sound

AZ – Hey, LA WOMEN was recorded in a bathroom!…Jim Morrison’s tracks were…

PS – RIGHT!

AZ – Your story is interesting and we knew you’d be fun to talk to but the Motorhead thing is what really got us, were really big fans and I read some of the things written on Metal Sludge like 10 questions and things which is fun you know?

PS – Oh yeah he is always busting my balls.

AZ – I haven’t read anything about Motorhead stories, what’s a good Motorhead tale from the road?

PS – Oh God…

AZ- …One that really stands out..

PS – What aside from girls getting whipped with underwears full of shit or cheeseballs flying of women’s genitalia? Honestly the coolest thing was how awesome and loving Lemmy really was and how he let me, you know I was really new to the team but he knew I wanted to be a song writer, he knew I was a song writer, he listen to my music and he always encouraged me, but he would often take me to the back of the bus and he would share his lyrics with me and he would let me make little changes or I would elaborate on what I thought he was trying to say and he would add that to the song you know.. and somebody that ‘Iconic’ letting you sit down and share ideas like that was really something

NT – Do you feel those experiences has contributed to your writing?

PS – Oh completely, yeah. He told me all the time you don’t belong behind the stage, you belong in front of it; he always told me that too. Todd Sugerman, their manager came by the house one time and said MAN, when you are ready to do this, fucking let me know, these are hit songs and was like, I know they are, I know they are but something never quite clicked and I think it was finally getting sober and having the focus I needed and going out with Steven Adler and bands like that and them taking a hard right turn and you getting left behind the whole thing made me finally say I’m ready to do my own thing..Oh Wait…somebody told me when I’m ready to do my own thing they’d get behind me. So I was ready to do my own thing and Lemmy and Todd supported it and then the hugest wave came in and I’ve been riding the wave ever since with the air underneath my wings.

NT – There is kind of a ‘Buzz’ about your band, I see a lot of respect coming from other musicians in the industry and there is a lot of talk about you, people that have interviewed you, the album has been out for about a year now

PS – Yes, coming up on a year..

NT – You have over 46,000 hits on your ‘Pain’ video as of this morning

PS – One by one every day

NT – Where was the ‘Pain’ video filmed?

PS – Stoneman our bass player had a friend and Rich our drummer had a boxing ring and it feels like….I mean people are saying great things and it’s a real struggle where you feel like things are about to happen and its about my whole life I’ve felt that this is something I need to do or I’m not going to be Patrick Stone , I’m not going to be this person I was born to be so its like all of the encouragement and all that’s happened is really pushing us forward and really making us believe in ourselves even more but certain things just kind of fall into place and every time we get together to do things people come out to help, whether it was the boxing ring and he let us come in and clear out what we needed to clear out and there was a machine that was blowing feathers all over the place and they are the hardest thing to clean up and all of these people that were there were like, no its cool, we got this, we’ll take care of everything. The owners of the club had guys cleaning it up and people not on our payroll just wanting to help. When you have eleven naked girls all around in grease most guys would be like…go ahead and punch me in the face again, just le me stay!

NT – So the ending scene with you and the girls in the bed; how many takes was that, did you want to keep shooting until you got it right?

PS – Oh yes, I kept yelling…Do it again, Do it again until we got it right!!

NT – So what’s next? Do you have another record on its way?

PS –Yeah, we’ve been writing like crazy, we’ve got some stuff that’s stronger, heavier and faster and I’ve never tried tuning down to D before, I’ve always felt its cheating or something but I accidently tried it one night and all of a sudden I realized, this is pretty cool and the energy that gives you kind of opens up a whole new door to your songwriting. Stuff starts getting a little plain and you keep writing the same chords over and over again and you change the tuning a little bit and this whole new area opens and there is a whole new vocal range to explore with different notes and things to play / ideas to play with. We’ve got a few songs that are tuned like that and we recording another song with Phil Campbell we’re still using a lot of synth tracks and that big wall of sound

NT – It kind of gives it a futuristic sound doesn’t it? A more ‘Digital Age’ type of Metal?

PS – I LOVE being influenced by anything, I mean I still love John Denver but I love that Korn record when it came out with Scrylics and I was like WHOA and the guys from Muse are super powerful and how can you not use that? We’re a rock band and you start playing with these toys and we’re not a rock band anymore, this is something new, this is something different but we still have these deep roots placed..

NT – as long as you keep the rhythm right?

AZ- Are you still on the same bus as LA GUNS?

PS – No, we have our own. Originally we were going to go out together, but we wanted to do a few other shows on their off nights, we wanted to stay busy so having our own bus allows us to do our own thing. We got it wrapped and a strip club back home and Sams Hofbrau sponsored us wrapped the bus.

PHOTO SOURCE: www.motorheadmusic.com

AZ – Sweet it really catches your eye, did you do the Whiskey show Friday with them?

PS – No the show was booked before the tour

AZ – How the Fuck did they get all the way here from LA in just a couple of days?!!!

NT – With a show in Denver in between!

PS – Yeah it was like a 20 hour ride

AZ – I was wondering how it was going to work with all of you on the same bus?

PS – It would have been cool to be on with them, to ride with them and all but we wanted our own space that way you can invite in who you want and

NT – A little privacy! They are putting on a pretty good show, does their playing bring your level of playing up?

PS – Oh Yes! Since we’ve left LA …since January we got rid of the old guitar player I think we were really focused on image and when he left (Thankfully!!) and I told myself..we need ‘THE GUY”, a guitr God another guitar player that you could look at and respect and we didn’t stop looking until we found this guy, so that alone having him come into the group. So we have a record full of solos and stuff that were formed by Phil Campbell and Lemmy’s son Paul, They are off the charts, I mean those guys can get up with Steve Vai and Zac Wylde and play like on Lemmys birthday party they can hold their own so we needed a guitar player that can do that and this guy does that and even plays on top of the notes

NT – You really seem to enjoy playing with him too.

PS – Oh yeah, he’s so great! We ALL enjoy being together, playing together and THAT since we left on this tour, has fed the energy of this tour, every show and fed the caliber of musicianship that we’re dealing with now and being alongside someone that is that talented really allows me to push myself and hit every note, strongr faster, everything. You have to surround yourself with people that are better than you, because that is how you get better, you know? I mean I was half the singer I ever was when I joined Steven Adlers’ band I was like, OH I’ve got the job and now I’ve got to sing 14 Guns and Roses songs every night? OH SHIT!!

NT – How is Steven doing?

PS – He’s doing great! They’re some talk of us doing some shows in South America and stuff

NT – You guys played the Wacken festival last year in front of 80,000 people, what was that like?

PS – It was MIND BLOWING and that was the first show after going over to Europe.

They’re was a LOT of concentrating going on when the lights came on, but was soo cool. We just saw some of the posts going up that it is happening again this year but they don’t allow you to come back two years in a row so we are really looking forward to going back next year

NT – So you did the video for the song ‘Genocide’ right after that? From what I understand the area you used as the set was already there?

PS – Oh yes it is one of my favorite stories because the song Genocide sprang from being in a hated relationship with a chick and when that whole idea came down to why are people treating each other like this?…and where is that leaving us? And that whole scope of Oh my God this is the beginning of Genocide. Everybody needs to treat each other better so its not just about the relationship with the girl, its about everything and when that song being completed it was….what type of video could you possibly shoot, it would take millions of dollars to do that and to have the record label who also owns the festival saying Hey, we’ve got a great idea of what to do for this video and then throw you in that cage and then a month later your like What? And how much work that would be to put all those outfits together and ws just another think like the wind under our wings….and every fan every night that likes us and wants to talk to us and it’s the same thing its this wave that we pray keeps growing and I am so grateful to be in this bathroom with you guys and talking about our music

NT – We should have at least gone in the girls bathroom don’t you think? HAHA

AZ – HAHA, you know that’s a great segway what is the difference between your female in Europe and over here in America? And I’m talking about the women that throw themselves at your band…

PS – HAHA…Uhm….a lot of Mother Daughter combinations on this tour !

AZ – In America or in Europe?

PS – Actually I already said that in that other video, you know there a lot of old school rock and rollers that are coming to the shows but I haven’t seen any shortage or lack of generations at all. The Wacken festival has all generations a lot of younger people so its everything you could ever want at one show, but the tour that took us out through Europe was with a band called Warner Drive and the sows were for the most part ‘Lower Key’ but we did the Malmo Festival in Sweden and Malmo is full of every girl you see on the street you think is the most beautiful girl you have ever seen and you have to shake your head and go, wait, no wait that’s her, no wait that one is, wait that one is but it seems that beautiful people are everywhere you know

AZ – Its nice that you say that and you don’t want to hurt anybodys feelings

PS – When you are in another country you notice this stuff and you want to blame it on that you are somewhere else and its that great but if you open your eyes in America and LA is full of SO many beautiful people.

AZ – See that’s the one thing about Lemmy and Motorhead it seemed like that whole thing went away for while that whole rock and roll scene and the dynamic between the women, the strippers the groupies and the band Motorhead always had that, it was like that biker mentality and you are kind of bringing that back at least for a younger audience which I think is incredible because it got lost for a while and that was the fun part of it

PS – Well Lemmy was the real deal and that is super attractive to people that are in that everyday, they want a piece of that, I’m eleven years sober, I’m the captain of the ship and I’m holding it together but let me tell you, there is some LOOSE STUFF going on in the back of that bus out there, these guys are nuts.

AZ – You say that Chip (Z’nuff) smokes everybody out?

PS – Oh God! On that tour with him and Steven I had to wear a gas mask in my bunk

AZ – Did you see John Monaco’s thing on line?

PS – What that ‘Trump’ thing? I saw the post but haven’t seen it

NT – I went to high school with Johnny, I’ve known him a long time…

PS – Yeah Johnny is good people!

AZ- I didn’t even recognize him at your last show

PS – Either did I, I was doing a post in front of the Arcada and I was like who the hell is that hippie?

AZ – I was like who is that hipster? And Newbomb said that’s Johnny Monaco

PS – He came up to me at the merch booth after the show and we go way back, I mean, I go to everyone of Chip’s shows that I can and I love Johnny and I love what he did together with Chip but I was shocked when I saw him and before I put two and two together he had said to me, hey you gotta let me do your hair! I thought what are you going to do give see some rogaine so I can grow a beard like that? Am I going to get that mountain man look going on and I was like, oh wait its Johnny

AZ – Is that big in LA, the beard thing? Its big here and people my age are doing it and I’m like Come On …! You’re not a twenty year old hipster and they’re all doing it its like a Chicago thing

PS – I saw a girl post something today she says “Just because you’ve got a big beard doesn’t mean you are a man, my pussy grows more hair than your face does”!!

AZ – I always wondered about that, eating food is bad enough with a beard like that, imagine eating pussy with one of those?

PS – Flavor saver!! HAHA

AZ – That sounds like something Lemmy would say

PS – Lemmy was the real deal man that’s why all of those strippers wanted to be around him because he was so much fun. And they felt comfortable around him because he was not out to fuck them over, he wanted to know them as people

AZ – I always ran into him at the porn conventions and he was always dressed like ‘Lemmy’

PS – I thought I was doing a video interview so I was getting all fixed up and everything

AZ – How much longer is this tour going?

PS – We have 11 or 12 more shows and then we’ll be done with this and we hope to get back to LA and Todd and our manager have been talking about finding us a producer for the next record and we’re excited to figure out who that is going to be. We’d like to jump on another tour as soon as we can because we still have a lot of push with this record. I think there are a couple more songs that deserve videos and a single push and in September I have a genius of a director that did the pain and relationship video, he’s in Japan right now and he is coming to LA and we are going to do two back to back videos and those will Segway us into the next record

AZ – When do you hope to have the next record out?

PS – I figure it will take a month or two just to record the thing so we’ll start that in November

AZ – That’s fast, it used to be band would take two or three years between records

PS – Look at our label, Motorhead would come out with a new record almost every year or two years at the most. This label is like that, it’s a machine, You really have to be the real deal and keep up with this pace or you’re going to lose your place in line

NT – They kind of ‘Get it’

PS – Oh yeah its like a family , its like a dream come true to be around everyone of those people, its soo special.

BUDDERSIDE SETLIST 7/25/2017 The FORGE Joliet IL

Open Relationship

Genocide

Ska Bra

Let This One Breathe

(Wide Awake?)

Folsom Prison Blues (Johnny Cash cover)

The Envelope

Clear Blue Sky

X‐Girlfriend

Pain​

MUSIC VIDEOS AND MUCH MORE AT www.budderside.com