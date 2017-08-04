Rock N’ Skull 2017: One Last Ride The Avanti’s Dome (Pekin,Il) October 27-October 29, 2017

Friday Oct 27 (acoustic night)
Doors open at 4 pm / first band 5 pm
Headliner: Don Dokken
2 Lita Ford
3 Jack Russell’s Great White
4. Russ Dwarf
5 Age from Ammunition
6 Jules from White Widdow
Saturday Oct 28
Doors open at noon / first band 1
1. Warrant
2. Firehouse
3. Bulletboys
4. Little Caesar
5. Tango Down
6. Talon
7.
8. Michael Layne Band
Sunday Oct 29
Doors open at noon / first band 1:00
Headliner: Quiet Riot
2 LA Guns
3 Tyketto
4. Tora Tora
5. Lillian Axe
6. The Fifth
7. No Love Lost
8. Livesay
