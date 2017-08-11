CHICAGO’s Hot Dog Fest the Thing to do this Weekend

OLD TOWN — The Chicago History Museum leads a three-day celebration of the city’s signature food staple with the Chicago Hot Dog Fest starting Friday.

Through Sunday, the museum, 1601 N. Clark St., plays host to bands, speeches and, of course, the eating of hot dogs outside its back door at the corner of LaSalle Drive and Stockton Drive at the southern edge of Lincoln Park.

The museum’s own historian Peter Alter helps get things going with an address on “Dogs, Diamonds, Wieners and Losers: Baseball in Chicago” at 2 p.m. Friday, but the battle royale is Saturday, when Bob Schwartz, author of “Never Put Ketchup on a Hot Dog,” speaks on “The Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame” at 1 p.m., immediately followed by Second City trouper Julie Marchiano declaring herself “In Defense of Ketchup,” at 2 p.m.

A full schedule of speakers and bands is online here: www.chicagohistory.org/2017hotdogfest

Among the vendors are Big Bob & Fritzy’s, Byron’s, Chicago’s Dog House and Edzo’s.

Food must be bought with Dog Dollars, with dogs priced at $4-$8. Buying in advance online gets 30 Dog Dollars for $25.

Hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. Suggested donation is $5; families max out at $20.