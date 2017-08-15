George Romero “Between Night and Dawn” Limited Edition 6-Disc Box Set [Blu-ray + DVD] Coming October 24th from Arrow Video



There’s Always Vanilla, Season of the Witch, and The Crazies, made between

Night of the Living Dead and Dawn of the Dead, showcase the extraordinary versatility

and dynamism of this irreplaceable American auteur… Three films from the late,

legendary horror director, George A. Romero, showing that although he might

have defined zombie cinema, it didn’t define him.



Featuring:

Lynn Lowry (Shivers, Cat People)

Richard Liberty (The Mean Season, Day of the Dead)

Will MacMillan (The Enforcer, Used Cars)

Ann Muffly (Knightriders, Creepshow)

Raymond Laine (The Booby Hatch, Sudden Death)

Bill Hinzman (Night of the Living Dead, FleshEater)

Synopsis:

THERE’S ALWAYS VANILLA (1971)



Young drifter Chris and beautiful model Lynn embark upon a tumultuous relationship which seems doomed from the outset.

SEASON OF THE WITCH (1972)



Joan Mitchell is a bored housewife whose dissatisfaction with her humdrum life leads to an unhealthy interest in the occult.

THE CRAZIES (1973)

A small rural town finds itself in the grip of an infection which sends its hosts into a violent, homicidal frenzy.

We like it because:

When George A. Romero passed away in July, the film world didn’t just lose its beloved ‘King of Zombies’, but also a groundbreaking and fearless innovator who inspired not only generations of genre directors, but also experimental and guerilla filmmakers for whom he laid down the template.

The three films collected in this box set – two early Seventies ‘lost films’ and a classic plague panic thriller – show there’s more to the legendary director than simply gut-munching ghouls. The comedy romance There’s Always Vanilla, psychological thriller Season of the Witch, and infection horror The Crazies – all filmed in and around Pittsburgh – serve to display the broader thematic concerns and auteurist leanings of a skilled craftsman too often pigeonholed within the genre; that said, The Crazies is one of his strongest horror offerings, with memorable performances from Lynn Lowry and Richard Liberty.

Romero managed to inject his films with subtle social allegories, nuanced examinations of the human condition, and just the right amount of black humor, so that they were immediately recognized as his and his alone. The box set showcases the director feeling his way towards the mainstream and showing a formidable assurance in three very distinct genres.

This fantastic box set includes brand new restorations of the three films, a lavish 60-page booklet featuring new writing on this fascinating chapter of Romero’s career, a wealth of extras including interviews, featurettes and behind the scenes documentaries, reversible sleeves for all three films featuring original and newly-commissioned artwork, and a beautifully designed and striking slipcase featuring an iconic image of the man himself.

Limited Edition Contents:

– High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) and Standard DVD presentations

– English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

– Reversible sleeves for each film featuring original and newly-commissioned artwork by Gilles Vranckx

– Limited Edition 60-page booklet featuring new writing on the films

THERE’S ALWAYS VANILLA

– Brand new 2K restoration from the original negative

– Brand new audio commentary by Travis Crawford

– Brand new interviews with actors Judith Ridley and Richard Ricci, producer Russ Streiner and – sound recordist Gary Streiner

– Digging Up the Dead – The Lost Films of George A. Romero – archive interview with Romero looking at his early films There’s Always Vanilla and Season of the Witch Trailer

– Trailer

SEASON OF THE WITCH

– Brand new 4K restoration from original film elements

– Alternate extended cut

– Brand new audio commentary by Travis Crawford

– When Romero met Del Toro – celebrated filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro sits down with George Romero for this candid career-spanning conversation

– The Secret Life of Jack’s Wife – archive interview with actress Jan White

– Alternate Opening Titles

– Trailers

THE CRAZIES

– Brand new 4K restoration from original film elements

– Brand new audio commentary by Travis Crawford

– Romero Was Here – featurette revisiting The Crazies filming locations in Evans City, PA

– Never Before Seen BTS footage

– 2016 Q&A with Lynn Lowry from Abertoir Film Festival

– Alternate Opening Titles

– Trailers