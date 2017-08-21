MISFITS Featuring GLENN DANZIG, JERRY ONLY And DOYLE: One-Off Concert In Los Angeles Announced

On December 30, the classic-era lineup of the horror punk outfit MISFITS — Glenn Danzig, Jerry Only and Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein — will perform at the Forum in Los Angeles, California. Following their two historic reunion shows in 2016 at Riot Fest in Denver and Chicago that drew rabid fans in droves from all over the world and shattered attendance records at the festivals, this “one-nigh- only” event will be the “only” 2017 performance in this world… or any world for the legendary horror-punk trailblazers. The band will be joined by special guests to be announced soon.

“Okay, Los Angeles, you’ve waited almost 35 years for this. Here’s your chance to see the ‘original MISFITS’ in this exclusive L.A.-only performance,” said Glenn Danzig. “No tour, no B.S. — just one night of dark metal-punk hardcore brutality that will go down in the history books. See you there.”

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public starting Friday, August 25 at 12:30 p.m. local time at Ticketmaster.

Jerry Only adds: “The MISFITS were so far ahead of their time when we began back in 1977, that it took the world forty years to catch up. That time has come, and that time is NOW… We intend to take you on a ride back in time, and into the future to experience 100% authentic punk rock at its essence, and the origin of thrash in its purist form. History will be made — again. Prepare to be devastated…”



After years of bad blood, Glenn reunited with Only and Wolfgang Von Frankenstein for last year’s concerts at both incarnations of Riot Fest in Denver and Chicago. Prior to those gigs, the trio last performed together on October 29, 1983.

Speaking to Rolling Stone about how the Riot Fest shows went, Danzig said: “I’d done it with Doyle before, but it was … interesting. [Laughs] I couldn’t hear myself, so it was exactly like the old days. So it is what it is. But everyone seemed to have a great time. I think it exceeded expectations, which is always good, and the write-ups were just insane.”

Joining Glenn, Jerry and Doyle at the Riot Fest shows was drummer Dave Lombardo (SLAYER, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES) and second guitarist Acey Slade.

Only told Rolling Stone last September that he wanted the MISFITS reunion to continue. “I know Doyle wants it to continue. I know Glenn wants it to continue,” he said. “We just have to be big enough people to make it continue. And that’s where we’re at. Whatever it takes. We’re going into our fortieth anniversary, so the timing couldn’t be more perfect.”

The original MISFITS band broke up in 1983, and Only brought forth a new version of the MISFITS in 1995. Various members have come and gone, but Only, along with BLACK FLAG’s Dez Cadena, has kept some form of the MISFITS in the recording studio and on the road for most of the last two decades.