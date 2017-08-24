The Joker and Harley Quinn Film Gets Crazy Stupid Love Team/Joker Origin Movie in Works

Crazy Stupid Love writers/director Glenn Ficarra and John Requa are in talks to write, direct and produce the upcoming Joker and Harley Quinn film, according to THR. Ficarra and Requa currently direct and executive produce the NBC cry-fest This Is Us, and are reportedly in final negotiations for the project, which is also referred to as Gotham City Sirens. The Joker and Harley Quinn film is expected to have a number of other female DC characters.

Jared Leto and Margot Robbie, who we saw in 2016’s Suicide Squad, are set to reprise the roles of the Joker and Harley Quinn, respectively. The film is reportedly to be made after a Suicide Squad sequel, which is being fast-tracked, and is being described as a “criminal love story.” According to Deadline, David Ayer, who was expected to helm the Joker and Harley Quinn film, is out. Robbie is on board as an executive producer.

It was announced yesterday that Warner Bros. Pictures and DC are in the early stages of developing at Joker origin movie, which would not star Leto. The Hangover‘s Todd Phillips will co-write the script with 8 Mile‘s Scott Silver. Phillips will direct the movie, to be produced by Martin Scorsese and Phillips.

The Joker has previously been played by Jack Nicholson in Batman, by Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight, and by Jared Leto in Suicide Squad. Leto will also reprise the character in the Suicide Squad sequel.

The Joker origin movie will be the first film under a new banner that Warner Bros. has yet to name, but which will expand the canon of DC Comics properties and create unique storylines with different actors playing the characters.

Also of note is the setting. Deadline claims that “the intention is to make a gritty and grounded hard-boiled crime film set in early-’80s Gotham City that isn’t meant to feel like a DC movie as much as one of Scorsese’s films from that era, like Taxi Driver, Raging Bull or The King Of Comedy.”

While it’s unknown when this Joker origin movie would be released, Phillips and Silver are already writing the script.