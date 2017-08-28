Lydia Loveless’s ‘Boy Crazy and Single(s) Release

On October 13th, BLOODSHOT RECORDS will release Lydia Loveless’s ‘Boy Crazy and Single(s),’ a collection of her summery 2013 EP ‘Boy Crazy,’ plus six non-album singles and B-sides, on digital, CD, and vinyl LP.

Pre-order here:

bloodshotrecords.com/album/boy-crazy-singles

The first pressing is on transparent beer yellow colored vinyl. Lydia and her band “rehearsed for about a week and then went into the studio with a couple thirty packs” when they recorded ‘Boy Crazy,’ after all.

Lydia Loveless’s summery 5-song EP Boy Crazy, on vinyl LP for the first time, plus six non-album singles and B-sides, including original songs in addition to inventive and bare-bones covers of Prince, Elvis Costello, and Kesha. The recordings span from 2012 to 2015; many of which are on CD and LP for the first time. The first pressing is on transparent beer yellow colored wax. Lydia and her band “rehearsed for about a week and then went into the studio with a couple thirty packs” when they recorded Boy Crazy, after all.

Boy Crazy is Lydia Loveless’s “rock and roll tribute to baseball pants and youth.” Featuring sun-washed, rebel-powered pop songs presenting a conversation about judgment and loss of innocence, as one transitions from good old American naivete to you-should-knowbetter “wisdom.” These songs see Lydia and her band roping in their signature twangy, pedal steel-laden rock beat-em-ups and tying them tightly with the crisp Southern air of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ Damn the Torpedoes and the snarling-but-sweet delivery of Juliana Hatfield’s heyday. It’s a summer set that arrives a little tardy this year, just in time to prolong those long, buzz-chasing July days when you hang out where you know you aren’t supposed to. This time, you just don’t care about getting caught.

Lydia will be heading out on a solo acoustic tour this fall to support the release!

Nov 2 – AMP by Strathmore . Bethesda, MD

Nov 3 – Metro Gallery . Baltimore, MD

Nov 4 – Underground Arts . Philadelphia, PA

Nov 7 – Union Pool . Brooklyn,

NY Nov 8 – Union Pool . Brooklyn, NY

Nov 9 – Cafe 939 . Cambridge, MA

Nov 10 – Helsinki on Hudson . Hudson, NY

Nov 11 – Rivoli . Toronto, ON

Nov 14 – Pike Room . Detroit, MI

Nov 15 – Hideout . Chicago, IL

Nov 16 – Hideout . Chicago, IL

Nov 17 – Monnik . Louisville, KY

Nov 18 – The Basement . Nashville, TN