ALICE COOPER To Introduce ‘Wayne’s World’ Showing In Chicago

According to Chicagoist, Alice Cooper will introduce next week’s free showing of “Wayne’s World” at Millennium Park in Chicago.

The legendary rocker will “provide introductory remarks about the film and the cameo performance that cemented his ‘we’re not worthy; status among a generation of music fans,” the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events said.

“Wayne’s World” — which turns twenty-five this year — screens Tuesday, September 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion and Great Lawn in Millennium Park.

The Penelope Spheeris comedy based on a Mike Myers/Dana Carvey “Saturday Night Live” skit came out in February 1992, following thirty-four days of shooting with a relatively modest $20 million budget. It eventually became the highest-grossing of the many films based on “SNL” skits, with a box office take of more than $183 million worldwide.