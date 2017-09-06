Introducing CHERRY BOMBS: Sizzling Rock & Roll Dance, Pyro and Aerial Stunt Troupe to Perform on Tour with Stone Sour & Steel Panther

After hanging up her NFL cheerleader pompoms for good, Alicia Dove had a vision to produce a dance group that could combine all the elements for a raw, in-your-face, and dynamically sizzling show. In 2014, her dream became a reality with the creation of the CHERRY BOMBS.

Alicia and her “Darlings of Rock & Roll” are a pack of strong, sexy, rebellious women who don’t have a problem giving their fans the middle finger and telling them they’ll like it. Daredevil aerial stunts, fire arts, acrobatics, and intricate dance choreography make their show something never to forget, and their strategy of “breaking the rules” has proven to grab attention and keep it.

CHERRY BOMBS in action via Inked Magazine here: Watch a video ofin action viahere: http://www.inkedmag.com/hello- daddy-cherry-bombs-video- premiere/

This fall, the CHERRY BOMBS will perform on their biggest stage yet – opening for hard rock giants Stone Sour and raucous metal group Steel Panther on their upcoming September/October run. CHERRY BOMBS will perform for concert-goers for 30 minutes each night, creating an atmosphere of non-stop energy, entertainment and a searing dance experience unlike fans have ever seen before!

“This is no doubt the biggest tour we have done, and we couldn’t be more stoked and grateful for this opportunity,” says Alicia Dove. “For this tour, we have built the craziest show to date – we’ll be swinging from the rafters over 20 feet high, setting all kinds of things on fire, and whipping out a few surprises that the audience will never expect. This will be a one of a kind rock & roll show, and it’s the perfect warm up to Stone Sour and Steel Panther… just make sure you bring an extra pair of underwear – cause you’re probably gonna need it.”

CHERRY BOMBS and their unique concert experience on the road this fall! The tour begins September 24 in Omaha, NE and hits several cities, coming to a close on October 19 in Las Vegas, NV. See below for all currently confirmed tour dates. Get tickets here: Don’t missand their unique concert experience on the road this fall! The tour beginsin Omaha, NE and hits several cities, coming to a close onin Las Vegas, NV. See below for all currently confirmed tour dates. Get tickets here: http://cherrybombs.co/tour- dates/

In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, CHERRY BOMBS will be accepting nonperishable food items on this tour and anyone who donates will get 10% off merch. When they reach Houston and Corpus Christi, they will personally deliver all donations to the local food bank.

CHERRY BOMBS w/ Stone Sour, Steel Panther + select dates with Man With A Mission and Beartooth:

Sep. 24 – Omaha, NE – Sokol Auditorium

Sep. 26 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theatre

Sep. 27 – St. Paul, MN – Myth

Sep. 28 – Fargo, ND – Fargo Civic Auditorium

Sep. 30 – Janesville, WI – JJO Sonic Boom

Oct. 03 – Bethlehem, PA – Bethlehem Event Center

Oct. 04 – Niagara Falls, NY – The Rapids Theatre

Oct. 07 – Sioux Falls, SD – The District

Oct. 08 – Wichita, KS – The Cotillion

Oct. 10 – Clive, IA – 7 Flags Event Center

Oct. 11 – Tulsa, OK – Brady Theater

Oct. 13 – San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

Oct. 14 – Corpus Christi, TX – Concrete Street Pavilion

Oct. 17 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater