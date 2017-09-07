‘Suicide Squad 2’: Gavin O’Connor to Write and Direct Sequel

The Accountant and Warrior director Gavin O’Connor is reportedly in talks to direct the upcoming film Suicide Squad 2, according to Deadline. Variety has added his name as a writer as well. Some of the other names that were in play for the Suicide Squad 2 directing job included Jaume Collet-Serra and Mel Gibson. Collet-Serra is now directing Disney’s Jungle Cruise.

Directed by David Ayer, the first Suicide Squad stars Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Adam Beach, Jai Courtney, Viola Davis, Cara Delevingne, Karen Fukuhara, Jay Hernandez, Joel Kinnaman, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie and Will Smith, most of whom are likely to return for the big screen follow-up. The 2016 original wound up bringing in more than $745 million at the worldwide box office. In the first film, a group of villains have been put together by U.S. intelligence officer Amanda Waller. They’re sent on a mission that is doomed to fail. They have to decide to band together or if it’s everyone for themselves.

Gavin O’Connor is known for directing The Accountant starring Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick and J.K. Simmons. He’s also directed and has a writing credit on the 2011 film Warrior, starring Joel Edgerton and Tom Hardy. O’Connor has also directed Tumbleweeds, Pride and Glory and Jane Got a Gun, starring Natalie Portman, Joel Edgerton and Ewan McGregor. Warner Bros. is developing a sequel to The Accountant.

RELATED:

Jared Leto says, ‘I’m a little confused, too’ about Warner Bros. Joker movie plans

Are you confused about which of the upcoming Warner Bros. films Jared Leto is set to play the Joker in? He is as well. Leto and fellow 30 Seconds to Mars bandmate Tomo Milicevic spoke to ODE during the launch of the Activision/Bungie game Destiny 2 where he answered a question about which of the upcoming Joker films he’ll be in. He said, “I’m a little confused too, but yeah, there are a couple of things happening in the DC world and I loved the Joker, he’s a great character, a really fun character to play. It’s a big universe and when you play the Joker, there’s no ownership there. You have the honor of holding the baton for a little while and then passing it off. But there are other films in development and I’m excited to see what comes from them.”

Warner Bros. Pictures and DC are in the early stages of developing a Joker origin movie, which The Hangover‘s Todd Phillips will direct and Martin Scorsese will produce. Jared Leto is reportedly not playing the role in that film.