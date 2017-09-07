Too much fun not to share: Rock School kids recreate Van Halen’s Runnin’ With The Devil

Seven students from Los Rios Rock School in San Juan Capistrano, California, have released a near-perfect copy of Van Halen’s 1978 classic Runnin’ With The Devil, the opening track from the band’s debut album.

The project involved the students going to Sunset Sound studios in Hollywood, where the original album was recorded, and recreating the songs using the original equipment and techniques.

While Van Halen was recorded over a three week period in October 1977, the Los Rios students recorded their version of the album in a single day. After locating the original tracking sheets in the Sunset Sound archive, the students recorded their versions by replicating the original positioning of both musicians and microphones as precisely as possible, using the same rooms and mixing desk.