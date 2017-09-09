Ace Frehley To Share Stage With Former Frehley’s Comet Members



Ace Frehley fans in the Poughkeepsie, New York area are in for a special treat next week when Ace Frehley shares the stage with former Frehley’s Comet stars for a special one off show.

The concert will be taking place at The Chance on September 15th and will feature Ace’s current solo band and Four By Fate, a group that was formed by key members of Frehley’s Comet.

Four By Fate will be supporting their album “Relentless” and the band lineup is led by Tod Howarth (Ted Nugent, Cheap Trick, and Frehley’s Comet) and John Regan (Frehley’s Comet).

The group also features Patrick James Gasperini (Pound, Flywheel) and former Skid Row drummer Rob Affuso. Check back to the MK ULTRA ONLINE on Monday for a special Singled Out from Tod.

For more info go to the link here: www.facebook.com/FOURBYFATE