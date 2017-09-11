Listen To MARILYN MANSON’s New Single, ‘We Know Where You Fucking Live’

Marilyn Manson’s new single, “We Know Where You Fucking Live”, was premiered earlier today (Monday, September 11) via Zane Lowe’s radio show on Apple Music’s Beats 1. The song, which can be heard below, is taken from Manson’s new album, “Heaven Upside Down”, due on October 6. On the disc, he reunites with producer and film composer Tyler Bates following an epic collaboration on Manson’s critically acclaimed 2015 release, “The Pale Emperor”.

The shock rocker’s tenth studio disc was originally supposed to be called “SAY10” and was expected to be released on Valentine’s Day (February 1). However, that release date came and went without any sign of new Manson music, and in May, the 48-year-old singer announced that the LP had a new title.

When Loudwire asked Manson about the change of plans, he revealed he wasn’t happy with the album when Valentine’s Day came around and subsequently wrote three new songs that ended up being some of the record’s strongest.

“If the record came out when I intended it to, when I thought it was finished back in February, it would not have ‘Revelation #12’, ‘Heaven Upside Down’ or ‘Saturnalia’. Those are three of the most key songs that really tell the story,” Manson explained. “Those lyrics were all written, but I had not found a home for them. Those three songs take place in the three places where if it were a film, it’s the opening, it’s the middle and it’s the ending. Then there’s the song after ‘Heaven Upside Down’, it’s sort of the end title credits where it’s really surmising the story of the record, which is to be interpreted by the listener.”

He continued: “I wanted to draw people in sonically and lyrically. I’m glad. This record was meant to come out now, for whatever reason. Things had to happen in my life, everything had to happen for a reason for it to come out now.”



Manson performed four new songs during his recently completed European tour.