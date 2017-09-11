Spider-Man: Homecoming crosses the $800 million mark worldwide/ DVD and Blu Ray Oct. 17

Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Homecoming earned an impressive $70.8 million in China this weekend to push its overseas total to $495.3 million. With the $327.7 million grossed domestically, Spider-Man: Homecoming has passed the $800 million mark worldwide for a total of $823 million. The film is the most profitable of the franchise (it cost $175 million to make) and has passed Spider-Man (2002) to become the second-highest grossing Spidey film behind Spider-Man 3 ($890.9 million).



A young Peter Parker / Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who made his sensational debut in Captain America: Civil War, begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging super hero in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.). Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine – distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man – but when the Vulture (Keaton) emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened.

Spider-Man: Homecoming was written by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley, Jon Watts & Christopher Ford, and Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal, and executive produced by Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Patricia Whitcher, Jeremy Latcham, and Stan Lee.



The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming is slated for July 5, 2019.



Spider-Man: Homecoming, debuts on digital September 26 and on 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray, Blu-ray 3D, Blu-ray and DVD October 17 from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.



The Spider-Man: Homecoming Blu-ray comes loaded with over 60 minutes of bonus material, including deleted scenes, a gag reel and The Spidey Study Guide, an entertaining pop-up factoid track with facts on the movie in relation to the comics that Spidey fans will love. Also included are four unseen alternate Captain America PSAs featuring Chris Evans, seven behind-the-scenes featurettes and a photo gallery. In the featurette “A Tangled Web,” Kevin Feige details how Homecoming came to be and its integration in the constantly evolving Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Searching for Spider-Man” explores the casting process and what makes Tom the perfect Peter Parker as witnessed from his audition tape. Meet Homecoming’s adrenaline-craving stunt specialists in “Spidey Stunts,” as they crawl, swing and leap from great heights, and discover why Tom Holland rarely needed a stunt double. “Aftermath” features Kevin Feige and the producers filling in the blanks between the Battle of New York and where Homecoming begins. Explore Michael Keaton’s villainous turn in “The Vulture Takes Flight” and learn why he demands Peter Parker’s fear and respect. In “Jon Watts: Head of the Class,” fans catch up with the visionary director on the set, while he manages colossal set pieces, a massive crew and the daunting task of reintroducing one of Marvel’s most beloved characters. Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon (Ned) discuss the humorous realities of life with superpowers in “Pros and Cons of Spider-Man.”

Digital & Blu-ray Bonus Materials Include:

The Spidey Study Guide

10 Deleted Scenes

Gag Reel

Seven Featurettes

“A Tangled Web”

“Searching For Spider-Man”

“Spidey Stunts”

“Aftermath”

“The Vulture Takes Flight”

“Jon Watts: Head of the Class”

“Pros And Cons of Spider-Man”

Rappin’ with Cap: Captain America PSAs

Photo Gallery

4K Ultra HD Bonus Materials Include:

Feature film presented with Dolby Vision high dynamic range and Dolby Atmos sound

The Spidey Study Guide

Photo Gallery