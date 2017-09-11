This is Charles Manson’s letter to Marilyn Manson

September 11, 2017

The infamous criminal sends a letter to the God Of Fuck

 

It’s no secret that Marilyn Manson (aka Brian Warner) took his stage name from two celebrities of varying levels of fame – Marilyn Monroe and Charles Manson. One was a beautiful model and actress who committed suicide, the other is a man incarcerated for conspiracy to murder.

 

And now a letter has appeared from the latter half of Brian’s namesake. Discovered by a Charles Manson fansite back in 2012, the handwritten letter was sent to Marilyn Manson doesn’t appear to make a lot of sense but gives an insight into the psyche of a man who has been behind bars for the vast majority of his life.

 

Here’s the transcript:

 

To Marilyn Manson –

 

It’s taken me a long time to get there from where I could touch M. Manson. Now I got a card to play – you may look into my non-profit, ATWA, and give Manson what you think he’s got coming for Air, Trees, Water, and you. Or I will pay Manson what you think Manson got coming – the music has make Manson into Abraxas Devil, and I’m SURE you would want some of what I got from what I got. It’s a far out balance. Beyond good and bad, right, wrong. What you don’t do is what I will do – what you did a sing-along, and let it roll and said how you saved me a lot of steps – I don’t need, it’s not a need or a want. Couped – coup. Ghost dancers slay together and you’re just in my grave Sunstroker Corona-coronas-coronae – you seen me from under with it all standing on me. That’s 2 dump trucks – doing the same as CMF 000007

