WHITE ZOMBIE’s ‘La Sexorcisto’ Getting Limited-Edition Vinyl Reissue

According to The Pulse Of Radio, WHITE ZOMBIE’s two-million-copy-selling 1992 album “La Sexorcisto: Devil Music Volume One” will receive a limited-edition twenty-fifth-anniversary vinyl pressing on September 29. Two thousand copies of the album will be made available on 180-gram purple vinyl. The LP was the horror-rock act’s third full-length studio album and their major label debut, with the band having signed to Geffen Records the year before. It was also the group’s commercial breakthrough, spawning the hits “Thunder Kiss ’65” and “Black Sunshine”.

Singer Rob Zombie and bassist Sean Yseult formed WHITE ZOMBIE in the mid-’80s on New York’s Lower East Side. The band went through several lineup changes and issued several EPs and albums independently before becoming stars with “La Sexorcisto”.

The band split in 1996, with Rob Zombie starting a solo career. He told The Pulse Of Radio not long ago that his younger fans don’t always know that he was in WHITE ZOMBIE. “I wouldn’t normally think that but, like, if some kid’s, like, fifteen, you know, WHITE ZOMBIE had broken up as a band when the kid was, like, eight or something so he doesn’t remember it. So there’s always confusion, like, ‘Hey, was he in that band?’ and ‘What songs should I listen to?'”

Since launching his solo career in 1998, Rob Zombie has released six solo albums and directed seven feature films.