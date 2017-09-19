Margot Robbie talks Joker and Harley Quinn film

A few weeks ago it was announced that writer/directors Glenn Ficarra and John Requa were in talks to write, direct and produce an upcoming Joker and Harley Quinn film starring Jared Leto and Margot Robbie. They will be reprising their roles from 2016’s Suicide Squad. While in London for the Goodbye Christopher Robin junket, SuperHeroHype got to talk to Robbie about re-teaming with Ficarra and Requa, who she previously worked with on Focus and Whiskey Tango Foxtrot!

“I heard that too,” Robbie said. “They’re great! It’s fun working with a directing duo, and I love them. I’ve obviously done two films with them so I think they’re just brilliant. I’m personally a sucker for a love story. In any iteration. I think people enjoy seeing two characters who, in Harley and Joker’s case, would die for one another. It’s kind of romantic in a messed up way.”

The Joker and Harley Quinn film is rumored to be tonally similar to the 1994 “psychos in love” classic Natural Born Killers. The film is reportedly to be made after the Suicide Squad sequel, with Robbie on board as an executive producer.

It was also announced recently that Warner Bros. Pictures and DC are in the early stages of developing at Joker origin movie, which would not star Leto. The Hangover‘s Todd Phillips will co-write the script with 8 Mile‘s Scott Silver. Phillips will direct the movie, to be produced by Martin Scorsese and Phillips.

The Joker has previously been played by Jack Nicholson in Batman, by Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight, and by Jared Leto in Suicide Squad. Leto will also reprise the character in the Suicide Squad sequel.