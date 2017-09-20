SEX PISTOLS: ‘Never Mind The Bollocks’ 40th-Anniversary Deluxe Edition Due In October

It is now almost forty years to the day since the SEX PISTOLS “Never Mind The Bollocks, Here’s The Sex Pistols” was released and to mark this significant anniversary USM/UMC will revisit the out-of-print super deluxe edition of the album, which was originally issued in 2012.

Released in limited numbers at the time, this set is widely considered to be the definitive collection. This new, budget priced smaller-sized edition still boasts 3CDs which include the original studio album with 1977 B-sides, a disc of outtakes and one disc of 1977 live material. Additionally, there is a DVD featuring 1977 footage of the band playing live from the infamous boat party held on the River Thames, London, the Winter Gardens, Penzance in Cornwall and the Happy House, Stockholm, Sweden.

Bringing it all together is a forty-eight-page hardback book with narrative from music journalist Pat Gilbert plus rare photos from Bob Gruen, Barry Plummer, John Tiberi and Dave Wainwright.

Condensing the very essence of 1977, “Never Mind The Bollocks, Here’s The Sex Pistols” is the only studio album by the group, released amidst a furore of controversy and outrage, following their being dropped by not one but two record labels, banned from gigging in most parts of the U.K. and swearing live on TV. From its iconic day-glo cover designed by Jamie Reid in collaboration with the SEX PISTOLS to its risqué title which led to an infamous court case which the band won, the album encapsulates a moment in time when the SEX PISTOLS set the world of music on fire.



Due on October 27, “Never Mind The Bollocks – 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition” will feature the following track listing:

Disc 1 – Never Mind The Bollocks

01. Holidays In The Sun

02. Bodies

03. No Feelings

04. Liar

05. God Save The Queen

06. Problems

07. Seventeen

08. Anarchy In The UK

09. Submission

10. Pretty Vacant

11. New York

12. EMI

Disc 2 – Studio Rarities / Dave Goodman Demos / Chris Thomas Demos & Outtakes

Studio Rarities & B Sides:

01. No Feeling (B side of withdrawn God Save The Queen On A&M Records)

02. Did You No Wrong (B side of God Save The Queen)

03. No Fun (B side of Pretty Vacant)

04. Satellite (B side of Holidays In The Sun)

Dave Goodman Demos:

05. New York (Demo Version)

06. Unlimited Edition (Demo Version of “EMI”)

07. Liar (Demo Version)

08. Pretty Vacant (Demo Version)

09. Problems (Demo Version)

10. No Future (Demo Version of “God Save The Queen”)

Chris Thomas Demos & Outtakes:

11. Did You No Wrong (Alternative Vocal)

12. Seventeen (Alternative Vocal)

13. Satellite (Rough Mix)

14. Submission (Rough Mix)

15. Holidays In The Sun (Rough Mix)

16. EMI (Rough Mix)

17. Seventeen (Rough Mix)

18. Holidays In The Sun (Alternative Mix)

19. Body (Demo Version Of “Bodies”)

20. Submission (Alternative Mix)

21. Belsen Was A Gas (Demo Version)

Disc 3 – 1977 Live

Trondheim – StudentersamfuNdet – Norway:

01. Anarchy In The UK

02. I Wanna Be Me

03. Seventeen

04. New York

05. EMI

06. No Fun

07. No Feelings

08. Problems

09. God Save The Queen

Happy House – Stockholm – Sweden:

10. Anarchy In The UK

11. I Wanna Be Me

12. Seventeen

13. New York

14. EMI

15. Submission

16. No Feelings

17. Problems

18. God Save The Queen

19. Pretty Vacant

20. No Fun

Disc 4 – DVD 1977 footage

Riverboat Party – River Thames London 1977:

01. Pretty Vacant

02. Anarchy In The UK

03. Problems

Happy House Stockholm – Sweden 1977:

04. Anarchy In The UK

05. I Wanna Be Me

06. Seventeen

07. New York

08. Problems

09. No Fun

Winter Gardens – Penzance – Cornwall – 1977:

10. Problems

11. No Fun

12. Anarchy In The UK

Promo Videos:

13. Good Save The Queen

14. Pretty Vacant

15. Holidays In The Sun

Radio 1 Rock On Interview:

16. John And Sid Interview