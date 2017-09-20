SEX PISTOLS: ‘Never Mind The Bollocks’ 40th-Anniversary Deluxe Edition Due In October

It is now almost forty years to the day since the SEX PISTOLS “Never Mind The Bollocks, Here’s The Sex Pistols” was released and to mark this significant anniversary USM/UMC will revisit the out-of-print super deluxe edition of the album, which was originally issued in 2012.
Released in limited numbers at the time, this set is widely considered to be the definitive collection. This new, budget priced smaller-sized edition still boasts 3CDs which include the original studio album with 1977 B-sides, a disc of outtakes and one disc of 1977 live material. Additionally, there is a DVD featuring 1977 footage of the band playing live from the infamous boat party held on the River Thames, London, the Winter Gardens, Penzance in Cornwall and the Happy House, Stockholm, Sweden.
Bringing it all together is a forty-eight-page hardback book with narrative from music journalist Pat Gilbert plus rare photos from Bob Gruen, Barry Plummer, John Tiberi and Dave Wainwright.
Condensing the very essence of 1977, “Never Mind The Bollocks, Here’s The Sex Pistols” is the only studio album by the group, released amidst a furore of controversy and outrage, following their being dropped by not one but two record labels, banned from gigging in most parts of the U.K. and swearing live on TV. From its iconic day-glo cover designed by Jamie Reid in collaboration with the SEX PISTOLS to its risqué title which led to an infamous court case which the band won, the album encapsulates a moment in time when the SEX PISTOLS set the world of music on fire.
Due on October 27, “Never Mind The Bollocks – 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition” will feature the following track listing:
Disc 1 – Never Mind The Bollocks
01. Holidays In The Sun
02. Bodies
03. No Feelings
04. Liar
05. God Save The Queen
06. Problems
07. Seventeen
08. Anarchy In The UK
09. Submission
10. Pretty Vacant
11. New York
12. EMI
Disc 2 – Studio Rarities / Dave Goodman Demos / Chris Thomas Demos & Outtakes
Studio Rarities & B Sides:
01. No Feeling (B side of withdrawn God Save The Queen On A&M Records)
02. Did You No Wrong (B side of God Save The Queen)
03. No Fun (B side of Pretty Vacant)
04. Satellite (B side of Holidays In The Sun)
Dave Goodman Demos:
05. New York (Demo Version)
06. Unlimited Edition (Demo Version of “EMI”)
07. Liar (Demo Version)
08. Pretty Vacant (Demo Version)
09. Problems (Demo Version)
10. No Future (Demo Version of “God Save The Queen”)
Chris Thomas Demos & Outtakes:
11. Did You No Wrong (Alternative Vocal)
12. Seventeen (Alternative Vocal)
13. Satellite (Rough Mix)
14. Submission (Rough Mix)
15. Holidays In The Sun (Rough Mix)
16. EMI (Rough Mix)
17. Seventeen (Rough Mix)
18. Holidays In The Sun (Alternative Mix)
19. Body (Demo Version Of “Bodies”)
20. Submission (Alternative Mix)
21. Belsen Was A Gas (Demo Version)
Disc 3 – 1977 Live
Trondheim – StudentersamfuNdet – Norway:
01. Anarchy In The UK
02. I Wanna Be Me
03. Seventeen
04. New York
05. EMI
06. No Fun
07. No Feelings
08. Problems
09. God Save The Queen
Happy House – Stockholm – Sweden:
10. Anarchy In The UK
11. I Wanna Be Me
12. Seventeen
13. New York
14. EMI
15. Submission
16. No Feelings
17. Problems
18. God Save The Queen
19. Pretty Vacant
20. No Fun
Disc 4 – DVD 1977 footage
Riverboat Party – River Thames London 1977:
01. Pretty Vacant
02. Anarchy In The UK
03. Problems
Happy House Stockholm – Sweden 1977:
04. Anarchy In The UK
05. I Wanna Be Me
06. Seventeen
07. New York
08. Problems
09. No Fun
Winter Gardens – Penzance – Cornwall – 1977:
10. Problems
11. No Fun
12. Anarchy In The UK
Promo Videos:
13. Good Save The Queen
14. Pretty Vacant
15. Holidays In The Sun
Radio 1 Rock On Interview:
16. John And Sid Interview