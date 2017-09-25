THE PLASMATICS – Rod Swenson’s Lost Tapes – DVD

Review by special guest contributor Adam Becvare

This is what happens when a Yale graduate with a Masters in Fine Arts teams up with a Sex Club Performer in 1977’s New York City. Despite their 100% premeditated assault under the banner of Punk Rock, The Plasmatics were a complete freak of nature.

Mastermind Rod Swenson and vocalist Wendy O Williams formed The Plasmatics under the mantle that true art is measured by it’s level of confrontation. The level of degree to which they achieved such visually is astounding even now nearly 40 yrs later. Whatever you believe of the band, their music or commercial success and popularity is completely irrelevant. The ambition to which they prescribed and committed their project was constantly evolving, expanding and ever challenging themselves as well as audiences.

Consider founding member and guitarist Richie Stotts, whom quite arguably introduced the first Mohawk to punk rock in attempt to outdo his previous penchant for leather bondage masks and bunny ears. Stott’s homage to Deniro’s Travis Bickle in Taxi Driver was immediately then followed by Wendy and bassist Jean Beauvior. The vision continued to morph and exceed itself throughout the band’s entire career.

Manager/Creator Rod Swenson’s “Lost Tapes” DVD demonstrates all of this and so so much more.

We live in an era where we’ve seen everything and it’s all readily immediate and accessible but watching this video collection of live performances makes you realize why we’ve seen it all before. It’s because fearless, hyper-creative pioneers such as the Plasmatics carved the way nude with a chainsaw when nearly all was still taboo. Wendy O Williams used her sexuality to empower women rather than enslave them.

Her performances in this compilation become only more confident and committed year by year. I firmly believe no other female did so much for women in music culture except those with sheer volume of exposure. Then you have your attention begging, glory hounds in the likes of Madonna, Gaga, and Miley merely goose-marching to the drum of consumerism. Wendy physically took aim at blind mass consumerism with a sledgehammer smashing TVs and daring us to instead look at ourselves and what society was becoming. Of course her deeper sentiment was likely lost on a crowd caught up in the shock rock theater of a T&A punk show. How Swenson was able to execute what the band demonstrated live has and will never been repeated. Blowing up automobiles and shotgunning amplifiers ain’t gonna happen in a world where you can’t even vape indoors. Everything’s too safe and full of pretend now. We’re so far removed from a true live experience filled with any chance of danger or misadventure, that even Kiss uses video screens only of flames these days.



Swenson’s Plasmatics Live! “Lost Tapes” goes back to the vaults and a time when society was completely caught off guard by those who dared. It contains 15 videos from 5 different performances yet unshared on the internet. Whilst the video and audio quality is not stellar, the beauty is we get to experience the growth of the Plasmatics’ spectacle chronologically. ….Their thing, it grows and grows and grows.



From little Wendy’s humble commando beginnings in clear plastic pants to sacrificing guitars at the alter as a Catholic schoolgirl in clothes-pinned nipples, we see her jump security to tease and taunt and provoke patrons who “ain’t got no nothing.”

Ultimately on the DVD we see this punk band saddle the rising wave of heavy metal and ride a black leather monster that certainly got a budding Motley Crue wet. I’m not sure whether those unfamiliar with The Plasmatics music will be able to latch on to the genius that’s shared in this latest release but I suspect those of us who do could care less. It’s a video for those of us who couldn’t be there, wanted to be there and yearn to return. This disc makes you wonder how such an elaborate unique feast such as The Plasmatics could ever have existed.



Speaking of which, Bonus Track 16 happens to be video footage from the Plasmatics debut album cover shoot, “New Hope for the Wretched” wrapped up nicely in video for their song “Monkey Suit.” Try It on.

About Adam Becvare



A contributing member of such notable Rock acts as The Heartdrops (NYC), American Heartbreak (SF), and The Black Halos (BC), Adam Becvare has lived and died across North America to tour the earth, all the while revisiting the self indulgence of his own band The LustKillers.



As the frontman and guitarist for LK, Becvare reveled in it’s revolving cast of rogue friends and players.

The LustKillers songs stand as a testament to Becvare’s influences and Rock ‘n Roll life story.

Becvare moved to Hollywood at age 18 only to lose it all by 21 in Chicago.



In 2003, a series of unreleased LK recordings The Black Sugar Sessions began circulating and Becvare was enlisted by founding members Brian James (The Damned) and Dave Tregunna (Sham69) to front their Lords of the New Church Reformation across Europe.



The Homepage at www.LustKillers.com simply read:



“Although, No One can ever replace Stiv Bators, for me this is a great honour to serve justice for a band I owe so much of my youth to.” – Lust n Daggers, Adam Becvare



Becvar continues to write, record and perform with The Lords of the New Church and guitarist Brian James as well as the mercenary filled Lustkillers.



No stranger to the dark stuff and alternative / electronic rock Becvar has contributed with Slow Burn and John Soroka for Sex Trip Netwerk and currently Vapornet.