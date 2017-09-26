Cheap Trick Announce Details For First Christmas Album



Cheap Trick will release their first holiday-themed album, “Christmas Christmas”, on October 20. The Christmas album release news follows comments by bassist Tom Petersson this past July, when he revealed the group’s plans for the holiday package.

Produced by the band and Julian Raymond (Glen Campbell, Fastball), the project delivers updated versions of Christmas tunes recorded by rockers like The Kinks, The Ramones, Slade and Chuck Berry, among others.

The set also includes three new songs by Cheap Trick, including “Merry Christmas Darlings”, “Our Father Of Life” and the title track.

“We’ve actually just finished recording a Christmas record about two months ago,” said Petersson. “The Christmas record will be released around Halloween, and it came out great! We did one standard, and then all sorts of different songs on there, it’s really cool.

“We’ve got a few originals, and we covered songs from artists that we really like which have done Christmas songs we think are really cool, you know, Roy Wood and that sort of thing.

“The only confusing thing about recording this record, is that every song had the word Christmas in it, so we could never keep it straight during recording, trying to figure out which song was which; ‘Ok guys so let’s do the Christm….. the sleigh song next.'”

Cheap Trick will also be among the icons performing at Rock Getaway 2017, an all-star, all-inclusive weekend event set for the Hard Rock Hotel in Rivera Maya, Mexico October 26-November 1. Set to appear on October 29, Cheap Trick joins a truly extraordinary lineup of legends including Steve Miller Band, Roger Daltrey, Foreigner, Blue Öyster Cult, Bad Company, Los Lobos, and many more. Limited packages are still available; for detail, please visit www.rockgetaway.com.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers – whose four decade-plus career has seen them play more than 5,000 shows and counting – remain on the road this fall for a string of U.S. headline dates, long awaited Canadian run as special guests on Nickelback’s “Feed The Machine” arena tour and a top-billed set at Pembroke Pines, FL’s upcoming Rockfest 80’s (November 4). Additional dates – including some very special CHRISTMAS CHRISTMAS concerts – will be announced soon. For complete details and ticket availability, please visit CheapTrick.com.

CHRISTMAS CHRISTMAS TRACK LIST

1. “Merry Christmas Darlings” – Robin Zander, Rick Nielsen, Tom Petersson

2. “I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day” – Roy Wood

3. “I Wish It Was Christmas Today” – Jimmy Fallon, Horatio Sanz

4. “Merry Xmas Everybody” – Neville Holder, Jim Lea

5. “Please Come Home For Christmas” – Charles Brown, Jr., Gene Redd

6. “Remember Christmas” – Harry Nilsson

7. “Run Rudolph Run” – Marvin Brodie, Johnny Marks

8. “Father Christmas” – Ray Davies

9. “Silent Night” – Traditional – Franz Xaver Gruber, Joseph Mohr; Arrangement by Robin Zander, Julian Raymond

10. “Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want To Fight Tonight)” – Joey Ramone

11. “Our Father Of Life” – Robin Zander, Rick Nielsen, Tom Petersson

12. “Christmas Christmas” – Rick Nielsen, Robin Zander, Tom Petersson