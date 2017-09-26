MINISTRY Signs With NUCLEAR BLAST; ‘AmeriKKKant’ Album Due In Early 2018

MINISTRY have signed a worldwide deal with Nuclear Blast Records. The band recently completed recording its new album, “AmeriKKKant”, for a tentative early 2018 release. The disc will feature guest appearances by DJ Swamp (Beck), Burton C. Bell (FEAR FACTORY), Arabian Prince (N.W.A.) and Lord Of The Cello.

“This album, ‘AmeriKKKant’, will provide FEMA-type relief for the devastation ‘Hurricane Cheeto’ has brought upon us,” stated MINISTRY mastermind Al Jourgensen.

MINISTRY played a new song called “Antifa” during the band’s September 15 appearance at this year’s edition of the Riot Fest at Douglas Park in Chicago, Illinois.

In 2016, Jourgensen announced plans to record a new MINISTRY studio album to follow 2013’s “From Beer To Eternity”, despite previously saying there would be no further MINISTRY records after the death of longtime guitarist Mike Scaccia in 2012.

MINISTRY will his the road this fall with DEATH GRIPS.

Jourgensen’s side project SURGICAL METH MACHINE released its self-titled debut album in April 2016 via Nuclear Blast. The CD was recorded primarily at Jourgensen’s home studio in Burbank, California with his longtime engineer Sam D’Ambruoso.