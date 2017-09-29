PBS to Broadcast Beatles’ “Eight Days a Week” Film

The acclaimed 2016 documentary, “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years,” will make its television debut this fall on PBS. Directed by Ron Howard, the film focuses on the years 1962 through 1966, tracing the Fab Four’s musical journey from Liverpool’s Cavern Club to their final stadium concert, at San Francisco’s Candlestick Park.

The film has earned several prestigious awards, including both a Grammy and an Emmy. Included in the documentary are rare and never-before-seen archival footage of shows and interviews, as well as new interviews with Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and prominent observers.

According to an official statement, the film “captures the exhilaration of the Beatles’ rise to fame, as well as the toll it eventually took on the band’s members, prompting them to stop touring and devote their prodigious musical talents to their groundbreaking studio recordings.” The documentary was produced with cooperation from McCartney, Starr, Yoko Ono Lennon, and Olivia Harrison. The PBS premiere will air on Saturday, November 25.