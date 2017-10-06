Who are the Nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2018?

This year’s Hall Of Fame nominees have been announced and as usual, there’s plenty of debate. Everyone has their opinions on which acts deserve to be nominated and which acts have been slighted.

This year, nineteen acts have been nominated, with nine first-time nominees. Let’s start with the first timers. (Artists become eligible for nomination twenty-five years after the release of their first album). Radiohead and Rage Against The Machine, who released their debut albums in 1992, are both nominated in the first year of their eligibility.

Then there are a number of legendary artists who, for some reason or the other, haven’t been nominated before. Acts like Dire Straits, Kate Bush, Nina Simone, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Sister Rosetta Sharpe and Moody Blues. In addition, there are artists who’ve previously been nominated, but didn’t make the final cut. These include Bon Jovi, J. Geils Band, the Zombies, the Meters, the Cars, Depeche Mode and more. Previous nominees like Nine Inch Nails, Jane’s Addiction, Bad Brains and the Smiths didn’t get similar nods this year.

To cast your vote follow this link:

