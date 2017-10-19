Marvel’s The Punisher Premiere Date Revealed in New Trailer

Netflix has revealed a brand-new trailer for Marvel’s The Punisher which finally confirms the series’ secretive premiere date. Marvel’s The Punisher premiere date has been set for Friday, November 17, the same day Warner Bros. Pictures’ Justice League opens in theaters.

After exacting revenge on those responsible for the death of his wife and children, Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) uncovers a conspiracy that runs far deeper than New York’s criminal underworld. Now known throughout the city as The Punisher, he must discover the truth about injustices that affect more than his family alone.

The series is executive produced by showrunner Steve Lightfoot (Hannibal), Jim Chory (Marvel’s The Defenders) and Jeph Loeb (Marvel’s The Defenders), who also serves as Marvel’s Head of Television. Marvel’s The Punisher is produced by Marvel Television in association with ABC Studios for Netflix.

The cast also features Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Girls, The Lake House), Deborah Ann Woll (Marvel’s Daredevil, True Blood), Ben Barnes (Westworld, The Chronicles of Narnia), Amber Rose Revah (Emerald City, Indian Summers), Michael Nathanson (The Knick, The Wolf of Wall Street), Jaime Ray Newman (Bates Motel), Jason R Moore (A Lonely Place for Dying), Daniel Webber (11.22.63) and Paul Schulze (Nurse Jackie).

Marvel’s The Punisher is part of an overall deal between Marvel Television and Netflix, which has already released the critically-acclaimed seasons of Marvel’s Daredevil, Marvel’s Jessica Jones and Marvel’s Luke Cage, and Marvel’s Iron Fist. All the heroes have also united in the mini-series event Marvel’s The Defenders.