Adult Empire Shares the Most Blood-Curdling ‘Horror Movie’ Screams of Porn’s Top Stars

(Pittsburgh, PA / October 18, 2017) — Award-winning online adult retailer and entertainment site Adult Empire (AE) has compiled a howlingly funny new YouTube video, “Porn Stars Reveal Their Best Horror Movie Scream”, starring porn’s hottest ‘ghouls’ of Halloween.

In the clip, Brett Rossi, Cherie DeVille, Kimmy Granger, Keisha Grey, Romi Rain, Kendra Sunderland and Lexi Belle shriek, wail and scream with abandon, impressing AE staffers with the most impressive oral skills they’ve seen outside of a porn set.

“The horror movie close-up high-pitched scream is a quintessential part of pop culture, said Adult Empire’s Director of Marketing, Megan Wozniak.” And who better to ask than adult performers – who know a thing or two about screaming – for their version of an old Hollywood classic?”



The stars, who often expose risqué tidbits about their private lives in AE’s “Porn Stars Reveal” series, decided to get into the spooky spirit and ‘audition’, and the results are guaranteed to delight their biggest fans.

In its 19th year, Adult Entertainment is a top provider of online adult entertainment, with a library of over 100,000 DVDs and 200,000 scenes available for instant streaming, as well as an informative entertainment blog with up-to-the-minute adult industry news and interviews.

