Adoration Destroyed Cleopatra Records Release (CL0309)



I hadn’t heard about Adoration Destroyed until relocating to Austin. I recently decided to pick up the pen again and see what I could come up with. I was looking at new videos and came across a release from what I think is a new band, Adoration Destroyed. I couldn’t find any history on them, other than the singer/founder, Erik, played guitar with 16 Volt. 16 Volt was a favorite of mine from the 90’s in the hay day of industrial music. They have a sound similar to Ministry (Mind is a Terrible Thing era) but with a much different edge vocally. Motor Skill to this day is one of my favorite songs. So this intrigued me in that here is a new band with a different sound and that the creator also tours with 16 Volt. I’m always keen to discover someone new and this my friends is noteworthy.

The lead off track, “Here to Bleed”, sets the foundation for a well-crafted album and artist with what I find to be a new style. I like the vocal styling in that the lead singer Erik’s vocals pull you in and push you back as he moves in and out of the rhythm. This is modern, super late night music that drags you into his mid tempo hypnotic sexual trance. “Last” (and most of the album) follows a similar styling.

The first video release was for “Carnal Dirge”. The video style looks like surveillance video from the 90’s movie “Hardware”, which is one of my personal favorites from the cyborg, post apocalypse VHS era. It’s evident to me that the style was very intentional and in my opinion, well chosen. The song is very sexual in nature in all the right ways. The thick ripping synths, coupled with the tight kick and midrange snare (very welcome new snare sound BTW) underscore the dirge lyrics. This song would be welcome and well received at any dark night dancefloor or in a very stylish adult club. Seeing the performance last Friday, September 1st, 2017 at Alysium (which is an amazing place to catch a show here) in Austin, Texas reinforced that this band is serious and is only getting started.

I’ll skip forward to the end of the performance. Erik was accompanied by the ever beautiful DJ MiseryMachine dancing with friends and Barbie de Facto singing on a cover of ‘Til Tuesday’s “Voices Carry”. It had the AD dirge electro styling that makes you want to dance until dawn. Barbie de Facto complimented the song like Sunday brunch champagne on the beach at St. Nazaire, France. Beautiful and sensual wouldn’t be adequate descriptors. Overall, it was a treat for the senses.

( I would post pictures of the performance but haven’t asked for authorization to do so and respect the artists right to privacy).

The music production style on the album is really thick, but has a wide spread from a spectrum standpoint. It grinds out the low end with synths and kick drum, with a prominent, but not over bearing mid range and smooth but sufficient high end. The vocal style is complimentary and different, but needed as it ebbs and flows with the instrumentation. Erik’s voice settles in the groove and the mix and further compliments it with his stage and video presence.

I latched on to this as is moves away from the recent main stream of electronic rock, goth, synth pop, and EBM/EDM. It has hints of pop, goth, death rock, industrial and shoegazer. I’m looking forward to see what else Adoration Destroyed has to offer. Ritual Damage offers an interesting and new perspective on dark POP dance floor music and should absolutely be on your local DJ’s playlist. I briefly ran into Erik and his friends after the show and I do have to say they are exceptionally charming and wonderful people.

Thom Wellz

I spent my fair share of time in Europe, the West Coast and the Mid West working in the exciting world of agricultural equipment manufacturing (tractors, sorters, plows…yay). I took several years’ hiatus focusing on my career rather than art and music as I had done in my younger years. I do the odd interview or review here and there. I wound up in Austin, Tx a year ago and have just kept a low profile watching from the background and seeing what was happening before writing anything. I had run into this crazy guy from Chicago, Alex Zander, at a Guns and “adult show” in Vegas on a stopover from Australia. He’s bat shit crazy but knows quite a few people in the music world. He told me about his magazine that he used to have and about his website. I was interested, so hopefully, here I am.