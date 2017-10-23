LA GUNS “The Missing Peace”: the MK ULTRA REVIEW

LA Guns has brought Rock & Roll back to a place that we’ve all been waiting for. “The Missing Peace” hearkens back to the days of pure rock with attitude and courage, while creating a much needed NEW sound. The mix on every song is solid and vibrant. Phil Lewis’ vocals are rock solid, driving the galloping guitars with conviction. The group vocals envelope him on every song, creating a sonic rock avalanche that doesn’t stop from one end of the album to the other.

Tracii Guns hasn’t missed a note on this album. His guitar tone is beyond amazing. It snuggles in between the snare and vox in a way that I haven’t heard in a long time.

I’m so tired of complacent, politically correct drivel crap rock. This is the rock and roll that we have been missing for decades.



“Its All the same to me” https://youtu.be/-4ZbCfDerJM kicks you into full party mode on the first downbeat.

Here is the video for “SPEED” https://youtu.be/WxzNSEyQfAw and what can I say? The song fucking rocks. The production is tight and punchy. I don’t know who the engineer is, but I want to buy him a cold beer and a shot …..and if some little asshole tells me his craft beer is better, I’m gonna punch him in his baby maker.

“The Floods Fault of the Rain” https://youtu.be/de7RPHnXp-c is a soulful crooning song that is only going to get better with each listen. The guitar solo in the middle ties the song together so nicely. For some reason this song reminds me of “House of the Rising Son”. It has a similar dark, driving, longing, passion and yearning.



“Drop of Bleach” https://youtu.be/tHUxwxrTrGE is so beautifully discordant that it makes me want to grow my hair out and rock the fuck out. The guitars during the chorus hack at you like the shower scene in PSYCHO. It works so beautifully.

“Kill It or Die” https://youtu.be/Iq6a3M13ENE is my new fight song. Holy shit, this song makes me feel confident and strong. “I feel like I’m 8 feet. I’ve got the power of a wrecking ball. You’ll never take me down alive.”. What else needs to be said.

The whole album is solid crafted Hollywood Rock and Fucking Roll. SPEED is the most anthemic and driving. “The Devil Made Me Do IT” https://youtu.be/R6dhPmXVatI would make me spend my entire bank account in one night in a strip club.

“The Missing Piece and Gave It All Way” round out the album and fill the needed ballad tracks. I don’t say that in a way suggesting complacency. They wind down the rock adventure that is “The Missing Peace”.

I’ve never listened to LA Guns before, but this is a solid ROCK album. I won’t give you a rating on 1-10 or any BS like that. However, after working for a long day, I’d take the bucks that I have and I would buy this. I can’t believe how well written and produced this album is. That’s me….this album RAWKS.



Thom Wellz