KID ROCK New ‘Sweet Southern Sugar’ Album, and ‘Greatest Show On Earth’ Tour Dates



Kid Rock announced today that he will release his new album, “Sweet Southern Sugar”, on November 3. He will also hit the road on his “Greatest Show On Earth Tour 2018”, produced by Live Nation.

The tour kicks off on January 19 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee and will continue with twenty-one shows from coast to coast. Fans of the rocker can expect the same high-energy experience, but with brand new tracks from his latest album.

“Sweet Southern Sugar” is Kid Rock’s first album recorded in Nashville and features his spontaneous summer releases “Greatest Show On Earth” and “Po-Dunk”, as well as recent single “Tennessee Mountain Top”. The album ranges from country to classic rock, with a little rap sprinkled in between and highlights Kid Rock’s armory of talent, which transcends a single genre.

Tickets and VIP packages for the tour will go on sale to the public the day “Sweet Southern Sugar” is released, November 3, at LiveNation.com. Fan-club members will be able to purchase tickets beginning October 31 at 10 a.m. local, and fans who pre-order the album through KidRock.com will be eligible for a special pre-sale beginning on November 1 at 10 a.m. local.



“Greatest Show On Earth Tour 2018” dates:

Jan. 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Jan. 20 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Jan. 25 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theatre

Jan. 26 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theatre

Jan. 27 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theatre

Feb. 02 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Feb. 03 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Feb. 09 – Atlanta, GA – Infinite Energy Arena

Feb. 10 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Feb. 16 – Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre

Feb. 17 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Feb. 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Feb. 24 – Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena

Mar. 02 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Mar. 03 – Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena

Mar. 09 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Mar. 10 – Nassau, NY – NYCB Live

Mar. 16 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Mar. 17 – Omaha, NE – CenturyLink Center

Mar. 20 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

Mar. 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena

Mar. 24 – Las Vegas, NV – Mandalay Bay Events Center

“Sweet Southern Sugar” track listing:

01. Greatest Show On Earth

02. Po-Dunk

03. Tennessee Mountain Top

04. I Wonder

05. American Rock N’ Roll

06. Back To The Otherside

07. Raining Whiskey

08. Stand The Pain

09. Sugar Pie Honey Bunch

10. Grandpa’s Jam