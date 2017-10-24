KID ROCK New ‘Sweet Southern Sugar’ Album, and ‘Greatest Show On Earth’ Tour Dates

Kid Rock announced today that he will release his new album, “Sweet Southern Sugar”, on November 3. He will also hit the road on his “Greatest Show On Earth Tour 2018”, produced by Live Nation.
The tour kicks off on January 19 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee and will continue with twenty-one shows from coast to coast. Fans of the rocker can expect the same high-energy experience, but with brand new tracks from his latest album.
“Sweet Southern Sugar” is Kid Rock’s first album recorded in Nashville and features his spontaneous summer releases “Greatest Show On Earth” and “Po-Dunk”, as well as recent single “Tennessee Mountain Top”. The album ranges from country to classic rock, with a little rap sprinkled in between and highlights Kid Rock’s armory of talent, which transcends a single genre.
Tickets and VIP packages for the tour will go on sale to the public the day “Sweet Southern Sugar” is released, November 3, at LiveNation.com. Fan-club members will be able to purchase tickets beginning October 31 at 10 a.m. local, and fans who pre-order the album through KidRock.com will be eligible for a special pre-sale beginning on November 1 at 10 a.m. local.
“Greatest Show On Earth Tour 2018” dates:
Jan. 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Jan. 20 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
Jan. 25 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theatre
Jan. 26 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theatre
Jan. 27 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theatre
Feb. 02 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Feb. 03 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Feb. 09 – Atlanta, GA – Infinite Energy Arena
Feb. 10 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Feb. 16 – Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre
Feb. 17 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Feb. 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Feb. 24 – Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena
Mar. 02 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Mar. 03 – Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena
Mar. 09 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Mar. 10 – Nassau, NY – NYCB Live
Mar. 16 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Mar. 17 – Omaha, NE – CenturyLink Center
Mar. 20 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
Mar. 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena
Mar. 24 – Las Vegas, NV – Mandalay Bay Events Center
“Sweet Southern Sugar” track listing:
01. Greatest Show On Earth
02. Po-Dunk
03. Tennessee Mountain Top
04. I Wonder
05. American Rock N’ Roll
06. Back To The Otherside
07. Raining Whiskey
08. Stand The Pain
09. Sugar Pie Honey Bunch
10. Grandpa’s Jam