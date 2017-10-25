Fats Domino, New Orleans rock’n’roll pioneer, dies aged 89

Fats Domino, the amiable rock’n’roll pioneer whose steady, pounding piano and easy baritone helped change popular music even as it honored the grand, good-humored tradition of the Crescent City, has died. He was 89.

Mark Bone, chief investigator with the Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, coroner’s office, said Domino died on Tuesday.

At least in appearance, Domino was no Elvis Presley. He stood 5ft 5in and weighed more than 200lb (91kg), with a wide, boyish smile and a haircut as flat as an album cover. But Domino sold more than 110m records, and his 22m-selling singles included Blueberry Hill, Ain’t That a Shame and other rock’n’roll standards.