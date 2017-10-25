ROB ZOMBIE To Direct Sequel To ‘The Devil’s Rejects’

According to Bloody Disgusting, Rob Zombie is directing a sequel to “The Devil’s Rejects”, the 2005 spinoff of his directorial debut, “House Of 1,000 Corpses” (2003).

Given the finality of the way the original ended, a true sequel seems unlikely. Therefore, the site speculates it will be another spinoff or possibly a prequel, being that the the murderous Firefly family from “The Devil’s Rejects” is presumed dead.

Rob has made no secret of his interest in making another movie based on the characters from “The Devil’s Rejects”. He told Fangoria Legends in a 2014 interview: “I’ve always thought I’d like to make another movie, because I love the characters, and I have an idea I think is solid for a third one — an idea that would make sense. The problem is I don’t own the characters now. They’re owned by Lionsgate, and they just don’t have any desire to do anything. So it isn’t me not doing it because I don’t want to; I don’t have the ability to get it done.”

A musician, filmmaker, and author, Rob Zombie has directed seven feature films, including the recent “31”, which premiered at last year’s Sundance Film Festival, and “The Lords Of Salem”, which premiered at the 2012 Toronto Film Festival. His other directing credits include the 2007 re-imagining of John Carpenter’s “Halloween”, plus its sequel, “Halloween 2”. Rob Zombie also developed his own comic book series into an R-rated animated feature, “The Haunted World Of El Superbeasto”