BILL GRAHAM AND THE ROCK & ROLL REVOLUTION: Due to popular demand, the exhibition is extended through January 7, 2018!

“A rock story with a human touch throughout…” — Chicago Tribune

Take an electrifying trip through the 1960s-1980s and learn about the extraordinary life and career of rock impresario Bill Graham, the Holocaust refugee who promoted countless music legends—including The Grateful Dead, Santana, and Jimi Hendrix—and produced humanitarian concerts such as Live Aid to raise the consciousness of the world.

 

Don’t forget to bring your headphones so that you can follow the audio component of the exhibition which featured Bill Graham himself, narrating throughout the experience.

 

Tickets and info: www.ilholocaustmuseum.org/billgraham/

