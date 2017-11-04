“Drinkin’ With The Devil” or how David Vincent decimated my perception of Country Rock Music

I needed out and it was Saturday night. I didn’t know the essential what, when, where, or how. I wound up in some warehouse type place in Bum Fuck Egypt at a death metal movie convention (Death By Festival). It sounded cool and I was bored. I don’t know much about death metal, but I figured, I’d give it a go and check it out.

I was in for a surprise. One of the films they showed was fantastic:

I was expecting a bunch of super tight cookie monster rock, but was shocked by the third band I saw, David Vincent. I’m still trying to pick my jaw off the floor today.

David Vincent and his band are the best country act I’ve seen in 20 years. He has a voice so deep it would make the devil roll of the bass on his stereo. He sings and plays his acoustic with so much swagger it’d make Elvis blush. His band is equally as talented. Huck on upright bass gallops along with Tom on drums like they’re herding through hell’s rodeo. Tom rides the electric guitar like he’s trying to hypnotize a rattle snake. They play both types of music, Country and Western….

I got their single for “Drinkin’ with the Devil” and “Buyer Beware”. See video for “Drinkin’ with the Devil” at the link here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=tQysB8XLtGg

It followed the same demeanor as their live set, Booze, Boobs and Bombshells.

The only thing wrong with this band is that they don’t have a full album. If you can catch them live, do it. You won’t be disappointed unless you’re a sensitive snowflake.

Thom Wellz (Professional Dawg Wrangler) for MK ULTRA Magazine