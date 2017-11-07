GHOST Rock Iconz Statue Due In February Ships Feb 2018

Posted on November 7, 2017 by Alex Zander

KnuckleBonz, creator of the Rock Iconz music collectible series, has launched a pre-order for the GHOST Rock Iconz statue. Only 1,666 statues will be available at $125.00 each .

 

The GHOST Rock Iconz statue features Papa Emeritus III in this limited-edition collectible, which is currently in production slated for a February 2018 release. This is a fine-art collectible; the statue is hand-painted, numbered and comes with a certificate of authenticity on the base of the statue. The statue stands approximately 8.5 inches tall and is officially licensed.

 

KnuckleBonz creates high-end music collectibles that feature the most legendary and highly influential artists in rock music. Pre-order to reserve your collectible statue.

 

 
Pre Order Now: https://knucklebonz.com/product/ghost-rock-iconz-statue/

About Alex Zander

Alex Zander resides in Chicago, IL and is the founder and publisher of MK ULTRA Magazine, established 1995. He continues to run all operations online.

