ALICE COOPER Among Nominees For SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME

Alice Cooper is among the 2018 nominees for induction into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame.

The Songwriters Hall Of Fame is dedicated to recognizing the work and lives of those composers and lyricists who create music around the world.

Other nominees include Mariah Carey, Tom Waits, PRETENDERS founder Chrissie Hynde, THE ISLEY BROTHERS and John Mellencamp.

To qualify for induction, a songwriter must be a published writer for a minimum of 20 years with a notable catalog of hit songs.

Eligible voting members will have until December 17, 2017 to turn in ballots with their choices of three nominees from a non-performing and three from a performing category.

Six songwriters, or songwriting groups, will be officially inducted on June 14 at the annual Songwriters Hall Of Fame gala in New York.

Known as “The Godfather of Shock Rock” as well as a heavy metal music pioneer, Vincent Damon Furnier, using the stage name Alice Cooper, wrote and recorded “I’m Eighteen” and “School’s Out” — early 1970s hit songs that endure as teen anthems. Major Cooper hits include “Elected” and “No More Mister Nice Guy”, and in 2011, he was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Cooper’s collaborators have included AEROSMITH guitarist Joe Perry and HANOI ROCKS guitarist Andy McCoy, while prominent fans include Bob Dylan, the SEX PISTOLS’ John Lydon — who called Cooper’s album “Killer” the greatest rock album ever — and THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS, who cited 13 Cooper songs in their song “Why Must I Be Sad?”