HARDCORE SUPERSTAR To Release ‘Baboon’ Single Next Month

Gothenburg, Sweden-based rockers HARDCORE SUPERSTAR will release a new single, “Baboon”, on December 13. The song is taken from the band’s upcoming album, “You Can’t Kill My Rock ‘N’ Roll”, which is tentatively due in March or April 2018.

HARDCORE SUPERSTAR singer Joakim “Jocke” Berg told Overdrive that “You Can’t Kill My Rock ‘N’ Roll” was recorded in bassist Martin Sandvik’s studio in Gothenburg “so there was no stress at all during the process. Things have been going really well,” he said.

Asked if HARDCORE SUPERSTAR’s recently released track “Have Mercy On Me” is a good indication of what fans can expect from the forthcoming disc, Jocke said: “If you ask me, I can say that even if ‘Have Mercy On Me’ is a very catchy song and I like it a lot and it just seemed like the perfect track to give a sort of appetizer to what to expect, I can tell you that there are much stronger songs to come. You won’t be disappointed.”

“Have Mercy On Me” was released to coincide with the band’s co-headline tour of Europe with FOZZY. The song is available on all digital platforms and as an exclusive, limited-edition twelve-inch vinyl single. The B-side on the vinyl single is “Next Please”, a demo from the writing sessions for “You Can’t Kill My Rock ‘N’ Roll”.