Thor: Ragnarok crosses the $500 million mark at the global box office

Marvel Studios‘ Thor: Ragnarok crossed the $500 million global mark yesterday, becoming the 12th consecutive Marvel Cinematic Universe film to reach this threshold and the 14th to do so out of 17 films total. The film added $6.1 million on Wednesday, November 8, to push its domestic total to $147.9 million. Internationally, the movie added $14.7 million and is up to $354.4 million, for a worldwide total of $502.3 million.

The international highlights so far:

China $69.8M

UK $29.4M

Korea $27.1M

Brazil $20.8M

Australia $17.4M

France $15.7M

Mexico $12.7M

Indonesia $10.4M

Russia $10.1M

Germany $10.0M

Italy $8.6M

Taiwan $8.5M

Spain $7.8M

India $7.5M

Other $98.6M

Total $354.4M

The Taika Waititi-directed film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Mark Ruffalo, and Anthony Hopkins.

In Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok, Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok – the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization – at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger – the Incredible Hulk!

Kevin Feige produced the film, written by Eric Pearson and Craig Kyle & Christopher L. Yost. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Thomas M. Hammel, and Stan Lee were the executive producers.