NSFW: Watch MARILYN MANSON’s ‘KILL4ME’ Video Featuring JOHNNY DEPP

Marilyn Manson’s music video for the song “KILL4ME” can be seen below. The clip once again features an appearance by the shock rocker’s close friend, actor and fellow musician Johnny Depp.

“KILL4ME” is taken from Manson’s latest album, “Heaven Upside Down”, which was released on October 6. On the disc, he reunites with producer and film composer Tyler Bates following an epic collaboration on Manson’s critically acclaimed 2015 release, “The Pale Emperor”.

