A PERFECT CIRCLE DEBUT “THE DOOMED” VIDEO

Los Angeles – Nov. 16, 2017 – A Perfect Circle, who recently released “The Doomed,” the first new music to be heard from the band’s expected 2018 album, return with an accompanying video for the “apocalyptic” (Rolling Stone).

The video, which was directed by Jeremy Danger and Travis Shinn, arrives as the band is in the final two weeks of their North American tour. A Perfect Circle also recently announced their first European tour in fourteen years (dates below).

Upon arrival of “The Doomed” (http://smarturl.it/TheDoomedVevo), Maynard James Keenan said: “Fourteen years have passed since we released eMOTIVe. A new release is long overdue. In light of this current difficult and polarized social, spiritual and political climate, we artist types need to open our big mouths and share the light a little louder.”

“Years of life experience has brought our music to this moment,” offered Billy Howerdel. “We know where we came from. Deeply connected to the path we’re on.”

A Perfect Circle have signed a worldwide recording deal with BMG and are working with producer Dave Sardy on the follow-up to 2004’s eMOTIVe.

Purchase or listen to “The Doomed” at this link: http://smarturl.it/TheDoomed.

Tour dates:

November 17 Pittsburgh, PA Petersen Events Center

November 18 Cleveland, OH Wolstein Center

November 19 Highland Heights, KY BB&T Arena

November 21 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre

November 22 Grand Rapids, MI The DeltaPlex Arena

November 24 Chicago, IL UIC Pavilion

November 25 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

November 28 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena

November 30 Vancouver, BC PNE Coliseum

December 1 Seattle, WA Key Arena

December 2 Portland, OR Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum

December 4 Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Arena

June 1 Nürburgring, Germany Rock Am Ring

June 2 Nuremberg, Germany Rock Im Park

June 5 Stockholm, Sweden Fryshuset

June 6 Oslo, Norway Spektrum

June 8 Aarhus, Denmark Northridge Festival

June 9 Helsinki, Finland Sideways Festival

June 12 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo Manchester SOLD OUT

June 13 London, UK O2 Academy Brixton SOLD OUT

June 14 London, UK O2 Academy Brixton SOLD OUT

June 17 Berlin, Germany Zitadelle

June 20 Zurich, Switzerland Halle 622

June 23 Esch-Sur-Aizette, Luxembourg

June 26 Paris, France Olympia SOLD OUT

June 28 Madrid, Spain Download Festival Madrid

June 29 Barcelona, Spain Be Prog! My Friend Festival

July 1 Verona, Italy Rock The Castle

The band’s current line-up is Maynard James Keenan (Tool, Puscifer), Billy Howerdel (Ashes Divide), James Iha (Tinted Windows, ex-Smashing Pumpkins), Jeff Friedl (Puscifer, The Beta Machine) and Matt McJunkins (Eagles of Death Metal, The Beta Machine).

