A PERFECT CIRCLE DEBUT “THE DOOMED” VIDEO

Los Angeles – Nov. 16, 2017 – A Perfect Circle, who recently released “The Doomed,” the first new music to be heard from the band’s expected 2018 album, return with an accompanying video for the “apocalyptic” (Rolling Stone).
The video, which was directed by Jeremy Danger and Travis Shinn, arrives as the band is in the final two weeks of their North American tour. A Perfect Circle also recently announced their first European tour in fourteen years (dates below).
Upon arrival of “The Doomed” (http://smarturl.it/TheDoomedVevo), Maynard James Keenan said: “Fourteen years have passed since we released eMOTIVe. A new release is long overdue. In light of this current difficult and polarized social, spiritual and political climate, we artist types need to open our big mouths and share the light a little louder.”
“Years of life experience has brought our music to this moment,” offered Billy Howerdel. “We know where we came from. Deeply connected to the path we’re on.”
A Perfect Circle have signed a worldwide recording deal with BMG and are working with producer Dave Sardy on the follow-up to 2004’s eMOTIVe.
Purchase or listen to “The Doomed” at this link: http://smarturl.it/TheDoomed.
Tour dates:
November 17 Pittsburgh, PA Petersen Events Center
November 18 Cleveland, OH Wolstein Center
November 19 Highland Heights, KY BB&T Arena
November 21 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre
November 22 Grand Rapids, MI The DeltaPlex Arena
November 24 Chicago, IL UIC Pavilion
November 25 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
November 28 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena
November 30 Vancouver, BC PNE Coliseum
December 1 Seattle, WA Key Arena
December 2 Portland, OR Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum
December 4 Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Arena
June 1 Nürburgring, Germany Rock Am Ring
June 2 Nuremberg, Germany Rock Im Park
June 5 Stockholm, Sweden Fryshuset
June 6 Oslo, Norway Spektrum
June 8 Aarhus, Denmark Northridge Festival
June 9 Helsinki, Finland Sideways Festival
June 12 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo Manchester SOLD OUT
June 13 London, UK O2 Academy Brixton SOLD OUT
June 14 London, UK O2 Academy Brixton SOLD OUT
June 17 Berlin, Germany Zitadelle
June 20 Zurich, Switzerland Halle 622
June 23 Esch-Sur-Aizette, Luxembourg
June 26 Paris, France Olympia SOLD OUT
June 28 Madrid, Spain Download Festival Madrid
June 29 Barcelona, Spain Be Prog! My Friend Festival
July 1 Verona, Italy Rock The Castle
The band’s current line-up is Maynard James Keenan (Tool, Puscifer), Billy Howerdel (Ashes Divide), James Iha (Tinted Windows, ex-Smashing Pumpkins), Jeff Friedl (Puscifer, The Beta Machine) and Matt McJunkins (Eagles of Death Metal, The Beta Machine).
