Ed Wood’s “The Violent Years” new 4k transfer from AGFA

Alamo Drafthouse’s American Genre Film Archive, the largest non-profit genre film archive in the world, and Something Weird are excited to announce an November 21st release of THE VIOLENT YEARS on Blu-ray. After a successful Kickstarter campaign in 2015, AGFA purchased a 4K film scanner to create new digital transfers of titles from the Something Weird library. THE VIOLENT YEARS is the third release of dozens in this partnership, following THE ZODIAC KILLER and BAT PUSSY.



Written by legendary Hollywood outsider Edward D. Wood, Jr. (PLAN 9 FROM OUTER SPACE, GLEN OR GLENDA), THE VIOLENT YEARS is the story of Paula Parkins (Jean Moorehead), a good-girl-gone-bad who leads her degenerate teenage hellcats down a path of gas station hijackings, pajama party orgies, and cold-blooded murder! From Wood’s patently deranged dialogue to the scene where the gang performs a “man attack,” THE VIOLENT YEARS is an essential exposé on crime, gender politics, and sweater-stealing. Remember, “This is a story of violence!”

“Ed Wood’s influence is woven into our DNA,” said AGFA director Joe Ziemba. “We’re honored to help the world reassess his importance as a ground-breaking queer filmmaker through our release of THE VIOLENT YEARS with Something Weird. Wherever he is, we hope Ed is smiling.”

Special features include:

– New 4K scan from the original camera negative!

– Commentary track with filmmaker Frank Henenlotter (BASKET CASE, FRANKENHOOKER) and Ed Wood biographer Rudolph Grey!

– Gutter-noir trailers from the Something Weird vault!

– Memorabilia scrapbook!

– Bonus movie: ANATOMY OF A PSYCHO (1961), a new 2K scan from an original theatrical print

– Reversible cover art

About AGFA

The American Genre Film Archive (AGFA) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit located in Austin, Texas. AGFA exists to preserve the legacy of genre movies through collection, conservation, and distribution. Formed in 2009, AGFA focuses on outlaw exploitation movies that were produced from the 1960s through the 2000s. From manic hicksploitation epics to bloodthirsty shoestring goreblasts, each title in AGFA’s collection is a celebration of culture that should never be forgotten. Housing over six thousand 35mm film prints and trailers, our non-profit archive counts among its board members and advisors Alamo Drafthouse founders Tim and Karrie League, filmmakers Paul Thomas Anderson, Anna Biller, Frank Henenlotter, and Nicolas Winding Refn, musician RZA, exploitation film savior Lisa Petrucci, and genre film superheroes Zack Carlson, Kier-La Janisse, and Lars Nilsen.