Tori Black Makes Her big comeback directed by Greg Lansky!

(Los Angeles, California / November 17, 2017) — Vixen is proud to announce Tori Black huge comeback in a high profile boy-girl scene directed by Greg Lansky!

Tori is coming back from a seven years hiatus from boy girl scenes exclusively for the multi-award-winning director.

Tori Black Comeback will be available worldwide on Monday, November 20th.

“Coming into such an anticipated project, I of course had reservations and concerns. So much is on the line for me, my career, my fans as well as my future.” Tori said.

“What I hadn’t anticipated was how comforted and assured I would feel working alongside a visionary like Greg Lansky.

Not only does Greg Lansky embody his own ideas and ideals, he has the ability to appreciate, understand and adapt alongside the talent he works with. It was very assuring to know I was in such thoughtful and considerate hands.

The knowledge my own visions and goals were so well respected gave me the comfort and extra confidence I needed to make an EPIC and UNBELIEVABLE comeback! I truly believe it takes an entire team to pull off a feat like this.

A great thank you to Greg for his imaginative and confident nature and his willingness to invest in an unparalleled moment in my career. Thank you to his entire team that rallied around us dreamers! This is a massive moment in my personal sensual history.”

Shot in a contemporary-noir style that recalls the ‘90s film classic Basic Instinct, Ms. Black perfectly inhabits the role of a glamorous femme fatale in a passionate display of wanton desire alongside Jean Val Jean.

“I am very excited to announce this feature scene with the sublime, iconic and multi-talented Tori Black,”declares Greg Lansky, Director and founder of Vixen. “Adult stars and women everywhere admire not only Tori’s beauty but also her charisma and strong personality.

Directing Tori was an incredible experience, we share the same vision about aesthetic and passion and she’s also undeniably one of the most gifted and accomplished women in the adult industry.

I can tell you that there will be a lot more collaboration between Tori and I in the future but we’re keeping all confidential for now. This is only the beginning.”

VIXEN and Greg Lansky are unique in their high production values, lavish location shoots and the beauty of its talented artists, treating fans to a transcendent filmed erotica experience like no other.